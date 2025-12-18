Pastoral Counseling Services (PCS) Announces Rebrand to BrightLeaf

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastoral Counseling Services (PCS), a holistic, multidisciplinary clinical counseling center, is now BrightLeaf. The Manchester nonprofit has completed a comprehensive rebranding process to more clearly communicate its mission and make its services more accessible to the community.

From L to R: Calvin Genzel, PhD, Executive Director, and Melissa Grudinski, Director of Clinical Services, both from BrightLeaf.

"This new name and brand are rooted in the growth, optimism and collaborative spirit that embody our organization," says BrightLeaf Executive Director Calvin Genzel, PhD. "Our team and mission remain the same - we will continue to walk with clients on their journeys to heal in body, mind and spirit - and we are excited that our center's name now connects more directly with our counseling approach."

BrightLeaf traces its origins to 1979, when Steve Weaver, PhD, and Billy Brown, PhD, founded the practice, which formally incorporated in 1982 as Pastoral Counseling Services, United Church of Christ, Inc. Their goal was to provide comprehensive, compassionate and spiritually sensitive care to clients of all ages. Over time, however, the team found that the word "Pastoral" in the original name created confusion about the nature and inclusiveness of the center's services.

"Our research showed that people believed the name meant we provided religious counseling for pastors or by pastors, was reserved only for Christian clients, or was based in Christian Scriptures," Genzel explains. "We came to understand that this unintentionally created a barrier for individuals who did not identify with those criteria – preventing some from seeking the compassionate counseling they needed. We shifted to using the acronym 'PCS,' but that too lacked clarity for current and prospective clients."

In 2024, the center partnered with Just Flow Events & Marketing to conduct the rebranding process.

BrightLeaf is accredited by the Solihten Institute. To learn more about BrightLeaf and its services, visit brightleafnh.org.

About BrightLeaf

BrightLeaf is a holistic, multidisciplinary, nonprofit counseling center in Manchester, New Hampshire, serving clients of all ages. Accredited by the Solihten Institute, BrightLeaf's mission is to promote healing and wholeness of mind, body and spirit through psychotherapy, consultation and education. The team provides comprehensive, compassionate clinical care for a wide range of challenges including grief, anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction, child and family matters and separation/divorce, among many others. BrightLeaf's clinicians include psychologists, pastoral psychotherapists, social workers, mental health counselors, and licensed alcohol and drug counselors. For more information, visit brightleafnh.org.

