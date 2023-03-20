Pastors For Trump Founder Announces Expansion and Prayer Call for America

Pastors for Trump Founder, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, to Expand Sheridan Church with Oklahoma City Location on March 25th. Lahmeyer Calls for Christians to Join Nationwide Prayer Call to Show Support for President Trump, Provide Guidance for Worried Americans Amid Pending Arrest on Tuesday.

TULSA, Okla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, the founder of Pastors for Trump and former United States Senate candidate in Oklahoma, announced plans to expand his Tulsa-based Sheridan Church with a new campus and worship center in Oklahoma City. The inaugural service is scheduled for March 25th at 5:00pm.

Jackson Lahmeyer

Lahmeyer's Pastors for Trump coalition has gained members in all 50 states and aims to galvanize evangelical leaders to support President Donald J. Trump's 2024 presidential bid. To further this effort, Lahmeyer is calling for Christians to join a nationwide prayer call on March 20th at 7pm to show support for President Trump, who is reportedly facing a pending arrest on Tuesday. The prayer call will also provide guidance for those who are worried about the country amid these uncertain times.

Before entering the world of politics, Lahmeyer served as the lead pastor for Sheridan Church, ran a successful small business, and founded the Sheridan Bible College. Lahmeyer earned his M.A. in Theology from Oral Roberts College and previously served as the Oklahoma State Director of the late Billy Graham's Evangelistic Association, where he worked closely with the legendary pastor's son Franklin Graham.

"Our decision to open a new place of worship in Oklahoma City is not only about expanding the spiritual and real-world impacts of Sheridan Church, but to also demonstrate we understand the responsibility we have to provide Oklahomans with a space where they can enjoy the incredible opportunities for fellowship outside of our Tulsa campus. Jesus calls on us to always find ways to increase the biblical power that can be realized through the word of God," Lahmeyer explained.

Lahmeyer's historic GOP primary challenge to incumbent US Senator James Lankford in 2022 garnered the support of many conservatives including General Michael Flynn, Rudy Guiliani and Roger Stone. Lahmeyer is married to his devoted wife Kendra, who is also a pastor at Sheridan, and they have a family of five children.

For more information on the expansion of Sheridan Church please visit their site, the prayer call for President Trump, will be held on https://www.pastors4trump.com/

