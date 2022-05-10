Pastry Mixes Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2032: PMR

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global pastry mixes market is predicted to be worth US$ 9.7 Bn by the end of 2032.

Demand for gluten-free products is increasing, not only in the finished cake and pastry market but also in the home baking market, where convenience and not having to manage a large number of components to bake a tasty gluten-free cake are important. The need for indulgence has increased during COVID-19, and with more time at home, there is growing demand for excellent homemade cake systems that are easy and quick to produce, frequently done without the right tools or baking abilities.

Home baking is an example of small businesses that thrived throughout lockdowns. It all began when folks began baking delicacies for their friends and relatives. People began watching baking-related videos and tutorials in order to acquire and master the trade. People from various walks of life, including housewives, students, working professionals, and even specialists, launched small businesses out of their homes.

Pastry mixes are becoming increasingly popular among bakers as a result of the flexibility they provide. Bakers do not need to spend a lot of time thinking about the exact quantity of baking ingredients needed. Furthermore, such mixes aid in maintaining consistency in bakery products by removing human error associated with selecting baking ingredients, minimizing the likelihood of inaccurate raw material weighing, and helping lower labor and inventory expenses.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33063

Pastries are less expensive than cakes, and experimenting with pastries is easier and cheaper for amateur chefs. These are the primary elements that are propelling the pastry mixes industry forward. Other reasons driving the change in the pastry mixes market are rising disposable income and expansion of bakery stores.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for pastry mixes is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 1.7% and reach 2,864,958 tons by the end of 2032.

On the basis of type, choux pastry mixes hold an approximate volume share of 40.2% in 2022.

Consumption of pastry mixes in Latin America is estimated to be reach US$ 968.5 Mn by the end of 2032.

is estimated to be reach by the end of 2032. On the basis of distribution channel, traditional trade is anticipated to increase at a volume CAGR of 1.9% to reach 970,840 tons by 2032.

The pastry mixes market in GCC countries and Oceania are currently at US$ 181.4 Mn and US$ 331.9 Mn , respectively.

and , respectively. Producers of bakery products are using graded, enriched blends of different mixes to satisfy customer demand for customized pastry products.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33063

"Pastry mixes will be gaining more attraction in the foreseeable future because of their features such as convenience, less time-consuming, and wide application in various food and retail industries," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the pastry mixes space are primarily focused on increasing their global presence and obtaining certifications in order to establish client trust through quality system control, and thereby build brand awareness.

Dawn Food Products, Inc. has adopted ISO 1900: 2008 and the HACCP system, as well as gluten-free, halal, kosher, and BRC certifications.

Swissbake is a baking ingredient developer, manufacturer, and marketer with operations in Asia , the Middle East , Africa , and Europe .

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33063

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global pastry mixes market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (shortcrust pastry mixes, choux pastry mixes, and others) and distribution channel (traditional trade, modern trade, industrial and foodservice), across six major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.