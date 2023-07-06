PAT BOLLOM AND JOHN PRANGE JOIN CO-FOUNDER LEE DAWSON AS NEW OWNERS OF OSSEO PRECISION MACHINING, SPEARHEADING A NEW ERA OF SUCCESS

OSSEO, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osseo Precision Machining (OPM), one of the most diversified machine and tool shops in Central Wisconsin, is excited to announce a significant change in ownership as Pat Bollom and John Prange, alongside co-founder Lee Dawson, assume ownership positions within the company. This strategic move marks a new chapter in Osseo Precision Machining's journey, propelling them toward greater heights of success, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

With a combined experience of over 40 years of entrepreneurial involvement, Pat Bollom and John Prange bring a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to the helm of Osseo Precision Machining. Their extensive knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's growth, expanding market reach, and solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Co-founder Lee Dawson expressed his enthusiasm about this transition, stating, "I am thrilled to have Pat and John join me as owners of OPM. Their passion for excellence, commitment to customer satisfaction, and visionary approach align perfectly with our company's values. Together, we will take OPM to new heights, ensuring our customers continue to receive exceptional quality and service."

As new owners, Pat Bollom and John Prange are eager to build upon the company's strong foundation and lead Osseo Precision Machining toward continued success. Their focus will be on continuing the fantastic culture while improving employee satisfaction to make OPM one of the top workplaces in Wisconsin, expanding capabilities, investing in advanced technology, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and nurturing long-lasting relationships with clients and partners.

"We are honored to join Lee as owners of Osseo Precision Machining," said Pat Bollom. "We are committed to upholding the company's legacy of excellence, while also driving innovation and growth. Our aim is to exceed customer expectations and be a trusted partner for their manufacturing needs."

John Prange added, "Osseo Precision Machining has a remarkable team of dedicated professionals, and we are excited to work alongside them to push boundaries, explore new opportunities, and achieve enhanced results."

With a new leadership team in place, OPM is poised to embark on an exciting journey of increasing employee satisfaction, service expansion, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. The company remains dedicated to its core values of precision, quality, and customer satisfaction, and looks forward to creating mutually beneficial partnerships that will shape the future of manufacturing.

About Osseo Precision Machining

Osseo Precision Machining is a manufacturing company specializing in precision machining services for various industries. With a commitment to delivering exceptional quality, advanced technology, and outstanding customer service, OPM has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry. For more information about Osseo Precision Machining please visit our website at www.osseoprecisionmachining.com or contact us at 715.597.2800.

SOURCE Osseo Precision Machining