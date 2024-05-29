Pat Lashinsky Named CEO of ChatwithGod, Leading the Company's Mission to Provide Consumer-Centric Spiritual Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChatwithGod, the innovative platform merging advanced AI with spiritual engagement, proudly announces the appointment of Pat Lashinsky as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record in consumer-centric leadership, Lashinsky is poised to lead ChatwithGod into its next phase of growth. Embracing diversity, the platform supports all religions and encourages individuals to embark on their own spiritual journey, empowering users to find solace and guidance regardless of their background or beliefs.

Pat Lashinsky, CEO

Lashinsky brings extensive executive experience leading technology, marketing, and sales organizations, including as CEO of rideshare app Curb (acquired by Verifone), CEO of residential real estate technology leader Ziprealty, and in product leadership at General Mills, Inc.

"In today's divisive climate, ChatwithGod has the potential to bridge divides and foster understanding, offering solace and guidance to individuals from all backgrounds, including those who may not traditionally engage with faith," said Lashinsky. "I am honored to join this talented team and lead our efforts to empower individuals from all walks of life to explore and deepen their spiritual connections in a personalized and inclusive environment."

ChatwithGod's platform offers users the opportunity to engage in conversation with AI-powered spiritual guidance, providing personalized religious verses and comfort tailored to individual needs. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, the platform serves seekers from diverse religious backgrounds, as well as those who identify as agnostic or atheist.

"Pat's exceptional leadership and consumer-focused approach make him the ideal choice to lead ChatwithGod into its next chapter," said Co-Founders and investors Dave Garland and Myron Lo. "His passion for leveraging technology to foster unity aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Under Lashinsky's leadership, ChatwithGod will continue to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, empowering users to explore and strengthen their spiritual connections in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more information about ChatwithGod and its mission, visit https://www.chatwithgod.ai

About ChatwithGod:

ChatwithGod merges advanced AI with spiritual engagement, delivering personalized guidance to those seeking connection with their faith. Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs with a track record of successful consumer products and a passion for fostering unity, the platform offers accessible, meaningful spiritual exploration through features like conversational AI and Daily Verse SMS. ChatwithGod supports users' spiritual well-being, allowing for personal belief exploration at any time, in any place.

