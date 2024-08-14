Pat McCormick Named CEO of Urban Engineers, Inc.

Executive Brings Decades of Leadership Experience to Employee-Owned Engineering Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Engineers, Inc., a multidisciplinary firm specializing in planning, engineering design, environmental, and construction services, today announced that Patrick J. McCormick has been named CEO. In this role, McCormick will be responsible for company strategy, growth, and expansion for the employee-owned firm. McCormick brings over 30 years of experience in leading and growing successful businesses. He previously held management positions at several other professional services companies. McCormick is an experienced leader with a strong track record of success.

"Urban Engineers, Inc. has a history of being a great place to work and of being a company that produces quality work across a variety of engineering disciplines," said Dianne Semingson, Chair of the Board of Directors for Urban Engineers, Inc. "The industry has experienced a lot of change in recent years, and Pat's significant hands-on leadership experience in devising and executing significant change and improvement processes makes him the right person at this moment to lead the company. For the past two years in his role as a Board member, Pat has been guiding us to focus on the growth of our people and our markets. In his new role as the CEO, the Board is confident he will do both."

McCormick brings decades of experience in business management and strategic consulting to his new role at Urban. His diverse industry and management experience, coupled with a strong financial background and substantial expertise in business strategy and operations, affords him the ability to quickly understand, analyze, and assess business situations, showcasing his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. He previously held positions at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, Unisys Government Consulting business, Royal Bank, and O'Neill Properties Group, and he most recently ran his own consulting firm, PMCC Ventures.

"I firmly believe that my job as the CEO of Urban is to create an environment and conditions where employee-owners can contribute to and own the growth of the company focused on delivering the best to our clients," said McCormick. "With more than 400 employees located throughout 14 regional offices across the United States, we have a national reputation for being our clients' first choice by providing consistent, quality services. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with so many incredible experts who have a passion for improving the built environment where we will all live, work, and travel."

McCormick graduated from St. Joseph's University with dual management/marketing and accounting degrees. While in school, he held many student leadership positions, which he continued in his professional life. He began his career at an audit firm, led the growth of its management consulting practice, and served as a chief financial officer and chief operating officer for different organizations.

About Urban Engineers, Inc.

Urban Engineers, Inc. is an employee-owned multidisciplinary planning, design, environmental, and construction support services consulting firm with more than 400 employees located in 14 regional offices across the United States. Through planning, design, and construction support, our experts put their passion to work to improve the everyday built environment, wherever that may be. We provide services for facilities, ports & waterways, public transportation, railroads, airports, energy and utilities, bridges, and roadways. With this growth and the ever-changing market, our mission has remained the same: to be our clients' first choice by providing consistent, quality services. More information is available at https://urbanengineers.com/.

Disclosure: Urban Engineers, Inc. is not affiliated with Urban Engineers of Georgia (acquired by VHB), Urban Engineers of New York, D.P.C., or any other similarly-named business.

