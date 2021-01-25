Pat McCutcheon joins Harvard MedTech, A Digital Health Company, as Senior Vice President of Market Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard MedTech, a digital health company, is pleased to announce that Pat McCutcheon has been named as Senior Vice President of Market Partnerships. Ms. McCutcheon has over 28 years of senior leadership and management experience in Worker's Compensation (WC).

Over the years, she has been a part of senior leadership teams with top industry innovators such as Optum (formerly PMSI), MedFocus and One Call. In collaboration with her business partners and team members, Pat has identified and satisfied the specific needs of her customers for successful outcomes in the area of value-based solutions.

Ms. McCutcheon has helped introduce new solutions to the marketplace that drove tremendous clinical and cost containment value for all participants in the WC ecosystem. This includes carriers, TPA's, self-insured employers, treating providers and, injured workers alike.

"It's Pat's highly recognized industry knowledge, compassionate leadership and, very effective collaboration with all stakeholders that will make her an outstanding senior leader at Harvard MedTech," Shan Padda, Chief Executive Officer said.

Pat McCutcheon further explained, "Harvard MedTech's Vx Pain Relief Program is the right product at the right time for this industry. The Vx programs' unique modality of combing Virtual Reality Therapy with Behavioral Health interventions, has shown tremendous efficacy in helping injured workers manage their pain in a healthy, holistic manner in place of narcotics/opioids. Not only does this benefit the injured worker by reducing the risk of addiction, but it also reduces the cost and length of claims."

"The Vx™ Pain Relief Program allows injured workers to return to work more quickly and to be more productive when they do return to work. This is one of the most exciting innovations in the WC market in the last two decades and I'm excited about helping establish it as the state-of-the-art care for workers compensation community," Pat McCutcheon added.

SOURCE Harvard MedTech