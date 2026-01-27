Pat McGrath Cosmetics Takes Steps To Reinvigorate the Brand and Position the Company For The Future

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat McGrath Cosmetics LLC, globally known for its cutting-edge "Pat McGrath Labs" makeup products, designed and curated by the renowned Dame Pat McGrath, has announced that, on January 22, 2026, it filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The Chapter 11 Case will allow Pat McGrath Cosmetics to strategically reorganize its legacy capital structure and improve its long-term outlook amid liquidity constraints brought on by a toughening global marketplace, supply chain disruption, and oppressive obligations to certain of its lenders and investors.

An auction of the Company assets was commenced by the Company's secured lender, but the Company's Chapter 11 filing terminated those efforts.

"This Chapter 11 will enable me to remain in the driver's seat and keep the Company's vision focused," said McGrath. "For several months, I have acted at the behest of my lenders but now it's time to reset, start fresh, and get back on mission of bringing the highest quality makeup to the marketplace."

The Company expects to utilize Chapter 11 to simplify its capital structure, reduce its debt load, and unlock the potential of this brand. The path ultimately chosen for the Company to pave a solid foundation for future Company success may entail a fresh investment in the Company, a financial restructuring, a sale of the company, or a combination of the foregoing.

Pat McGrath Cosmetics to Continue to Operate In the Ordinary Course

Pat McGrath Cosmetics' management team will continue to run the business and intends to pay vendors and partners under customary terms for goods and services received on or after the commencement of the case and to pay employees in the usual manner while continuing to provide their primary benefits.

The Company remains committed to its community, customers, partners and stakeholders as it continues delivering its signature, high-quality products and culture-defining artistry and innovation.

Advisors and Additional Information

New York-based Gordian Group (www.gordiangroup.com) is acting as the Company's investment banker, and Florida-based Pack Law (www.packlaw.com) is acting as legal advisor to the Company. Additional information, including court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised process, is available via request through PACER or by contacting one of the Company's professional restructuring advisors.

About Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs is a cosmetics brand founded by Dame Pat McGrath, known as the world's most influential makeup artist. Pat McGrath's debut product GOLD 001 sold out in record-breaking time when it launched on her social media channels in 2015. Since then, Pat McGrath Labs has continued to launch obsession-worthy cosmetics, collaborations and curations that have pushed the boundaries of beauty globally. Pat McGrath Labs products are sold through its official website (patmcgrath.com) and in retailers including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Selfridges, Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman.

SOURCE Pat McGrath Labs