PAT McGRATH LABS Unveils SKIN FETISH: SUBLIME PERFECTION The Campaign By Steven Meisel

"To realize a campaign with Steven Meisel is a monumental moment – and an incredible visual culmination of my body of work. To have Meisel's fierce and disruptive aesthetic, eye for fresh talent, and prolific, unparalleled approach to beauty is a dream come true. It is an honour and a privilege to introduce my first foundation skin system to the world via a campaign by the legendary Steven Meisel. Working with our amazing cast including Sonjdra, Damian, Violet, Zheng, Shanelle, Blesnya and Primose, has been simply magical and made this set so fun and easy – being surrounded by a luminary lineup of divine beauties who are McGrath Muses," said McGrath.

PAT McGRATH LABS SKIN FETISH: Sublime Perfection The System is available on patmcgrath.com, sephora.com, and select Sephora stores, Bergdorf Goodman, selfridges.com and select Selfridges stores on July 26, 2019.

ABOUT PAT McGRATH AND PAT McGRATH LABS:

Pat McGrath is the world's most influential and in-demand makeup artist. For over 25 years, McGrath's creative vision has made her a tour de force whose legendary and creative power has transformed beauty and fashion on a global scale.

Each season, Pat McGrath conceptualizes and creates the beauty looks for over 60 ready-to-wear and couture shows in Milan, Paris, London and New York for the world's most prestigious luxury brands and designers: Prada, Miu Miu, Dior, Burberry, Givenchy, Gucci, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Maison Margiela, Yohji Yamamoto, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Calvin Klein, Loewe, and Alexander McQueen, to name a few

While setting the global beauty trends and elevating the art of makeup for decades within the fashion industry's most demanding environments – backstage at runway presentations for themost iconic couturiers and coveted brands – Pat McGrath has been formulating and perfecting her collection of high-performance cosmetics, culminating in the launch of her eponymous brand, PAT MCGRATH LABS.

PatMcGrath's debut product Gold001 sold out in record-breaking time when it launched on McGrath's social media accounts in 2015. Since then, PAT McGRATH LABS has continued to launch divine, inspirational, obsession-worthy cosmetics and collaborations and curations that have pushed the boundaries of beauty like no other brand on the planet.

