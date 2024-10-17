Pat Parelli Announces Launch of Horsemanship Campus in South Carolina

Parelli Landing, The Horseman's Academy, to Open January 2025

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat Parelli, a pioneer of natural horsemanship, is launching a new consolidated year-round campus, Parelli Landing: The Horseman's Academy, in Johnsonville, South Carolina, in January 2025. The campus will serve as a global center for equine education, offering vocational training for aspiring horsemen, horse developers, grooms, veterinarians, farriers, and other industry professionals.

For more than four decades, Parelli's Natural Horsemanship Program has revolutionized horse training by emphasizing partnership, trust, and respect between horse and rider. This new venture aims to secure his legacy by training future leaders in the equine industry through a structured, faculty-led program.

A Hub for Horsemanship Excellence

The Horseman's Academy, known as the "Harvard of Horsemanship," will offer a comprehensive curriculum focused on horse psychology, applied training, and equine management. It will also include business skills courses to help students succeed professionally.

"This campus is about more than just teaching horsemanship," said Pat Parelli. "It's about preparing the next generation to excel in their careers while promoting humane treatment of horses."

Building a Legacy in South Carolina

The South Carolina campus represents a significant chapter in Pat Parelli's career and will be the consolidated headquarters for his program. Chosen for its natural beauty and accessibility, Johnsonville offers an ideal environment for fostering the connection between humans and horses. The strategic location provides easy access for students from around the world, whether they seek hands-on learning or training for their horses.

Programs Shaping the Future

Year-Round Courses : The academy will offer both short- and long-term programs, catering to students with various career aspirations, from horsemanship to advanced equine care.

: The academy will offer both short- and long-term programs, catering to students with various career aspirations, from horsemanship to advanced equine care. Horse Psychology Focus : The curriculum centers on Parelli's "Love, Language, and Leadership" philosophy, where students learn to understand horses' natural behaviors.

: The curriculum centers on Parelli's "Love, Language, and Leadership" philosophy, where students learn to understand horses' natural behaviors. Business Education: Students will also gain skills in business management, a critical component for equine industry professionals.

A Legacy in the Making

With over 200,000 students and 150 licensed professionals worldwide, Parelli's teachings have transformed the equine industry. Parelli Landing will build on this legacy, cultivating a new generation of skilled professionals. Additionally, Parelli plans to establish a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to support students worldwide in pursuing the Parelli Program.

Global Reach and Access

Since founding Parelli Natural Horsemanship, Parelli's programs have been adopted in more than 76 countries. Through his books, including best-sellers with over a million copies sold, "Natural Horse-Man-Ship" and "Raise Your Hand if You Love Horses", Parelli's teachings continue to educate and inspire. The Parelli Network, the online community, offers access to the Parelli Levels Program, an extensive library of resources, live coaching, and interactive study groups for students worldwide.

Those interested in learning more about the new campus and its programs can visit Parelli Natural Horsemanship. Applications are now open, with classes beginning in January 2025. For those unable to attend in person, virtual learning options are available through The Parelli Network.

About Pat Parelli

Pat Parelli is a globally recognized horseman and the founder of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, a program that emphasizes understanding horse behavior to build trust between horse and rider. His new South Carolina campus is a testament to his commitment to making the world a better place for horses and the people who love them. His new South Carolina campus is the next step in his mission to make the world a better place for horses and the people who love them for many generations to come.

