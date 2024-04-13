Pat Tillman. 20 Years. One Legacy.

Nearly 30,000 People Ran or Walked 4.2 Miles to Honor Pat Tillman

TEMPE, Ariz., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Plummer, former Arizona State University and Cardinals quarterback, joined by the 1996 - 1997 Rose Bowl team and the Pat's Run co-founders, kicked off the 20th Pat's Run this morning, presented by TEKsystems. Nearly 30,000 runners and walkers came together to honor the legacy of Pat Tillman. Hosted at Mountain America Stadium, home of the ASU Sun Devils in Tempe, the annual run extends globally through national ASU Alumni-hosted Honor Runs, overseas troop runs, and virtual runners. It has become more than a run for participants; it is viewed as an annual family reunion for some, a physical challenge for others, and a way to give back for all. Proceeds from the event are invested in the nearly 900 Tillman Scholars who are inspired to make an impact. To date, the Pat Tillman Foundation has raised $34M to support the Tillman Scholars. To learn more and support, visit www.ptf.org.