Pat Tillman. 20 Years. One Legacy.

News provided by

Pat Tillman Foundation

Apr 13, 2024, 16:19 ET

Nearly 30,000 People Ran or Walked 4.2 Miles to Honor Pat Tillman

TEMPE, Ariz., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Plummer, former Arizona State University and Cardinals quarterback, joined by the 1996 - 1997 Rose Bowl team and the Pat's Run co-founders, kicked off the 20th Pat's Run this morning, presented by TEKsystems. Nearly 30,000 runners and walkers came together to honor the legacy of Pat Tillman. Hosted at Mountain America Stadium, home of the ASU Sun Devils in Tempe, the annual run extends globally through national ASU Alumni-hosted Honor Runs, overseas troop runs, and virtual runners. It has become more than a run for participants; it is viewed as an annual family reunion for some, a physical challenge for others, and a way to give back for all. Proceeds from the event are invested in the nearly 900 Tillman Scholars who are inspired to make an impact. To date, the Pat Tillman Foundation has raised $34M to support the Tillman Scholars. To learn more and support, visit www.ptf.org.

Photo credit: Bruce Yeung
Photo credit: Bruce Yeung

SOURCE Pat Tillman Foundation

Also from this source

Katherine Steele, ED.D to Lead as Pat Tillman Foundation's Next CEO

The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) has announced that Katherine Steele, ED.D., will be the next CEO. Most recently, she was Director of PTF Programs on ...
PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION OPENS REGISTRATION FOR 20TH ANNUAL PAT'S RUN, PRESENTED BY TEKSYSTEMS

PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION OPENS REGISTRATION FOR 20TH ANNUAL PAT'S RUN, PRESENTED BY TEKSYSTEMS

Registration opened today for the 20th Annual Pat's Run, the Pat Tillman Foundation's marquee fundraising event, presented by TEKsystems. Pat's Run,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics