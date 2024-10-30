PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 21st PAT'S RUN HONORING "LEGACY IN EVERY STRIDE"

Registration Now Open for April 12, 2025, in Tempe, AZ, Presented by TEKsystems

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation opened registration today for the 21st Annual Pat's Run, its largest fundraising event, presented by TEKsystems, which draws more than 30,000 people annually. This 4.2-mile run/walk and .42-mile Kids Run will occur in person in Tempe, Arizona, and virtually on April 12, 2025.

For the last twenty years, Pat's Run has brought together communities across the globe to honor Pat Tillman's legacy. The in-person race takes participants through the streets of Tempe, AZ, beginning and ending at Mountain America Stadium, home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils.

Empowering Future Leaders

"Pat's Run has become a cherished tradition, bringing together tens of thousands of people in Tempe and across the country to honor Pat's enduring legacy," said Dr.Katherine Steele, 2014 Tillman Scholar and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "Each step forward supports nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars, empowering active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses to achieve their educational and professional goals and to come together as a community to make an impact in carrying forward Pat's legacy."

Registration Details

Early registration fee: $42.40 (until November 30, 2024 ), with price increases leading up to race day on April 12, 2025 .

Adult registrants receive a commemorative sports tech race tee and medal; kids receive a t-shirt and medallion.

Special add-on items, including the Iconic Tee and a Pat's Run hoodie, are available at registration checkout.

This Year's Theme: Legacy in Every Stride

The 2025 Pat's Run theme, Legacy in Every Stride, pays tribute to three significant eras of Pat's life — his time as a collegiate athlete at Arizona State University, his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and his service as an Army Ranger. Each step participants take furthers Pat's legacy of scholarship, humble leadership, service, and impact while also paving the way for the next 20 years of the Pat Tillman Foundation as we empower future leaders.

20 Years. One Legacy.

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. The Pat Tillman Foundation provides academic scholarships and support to active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses, helping them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.

Fundraising efforts from Pat's Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholars program.

To register for the 2025 Pat's Run, visit www.patsrun.org . To learn more about the Pat Tillman Foundation and how you can help support the Tillman Scholars, visit donate.PTF.org .

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org .

