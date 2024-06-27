Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 60 Tillman Scholars

Jun 27, 2024, 08:45 ET
The 2024 Class Joins Nearly 900 Tillman Scholars Honoring 20 Years of Carrying
Pat Tillman's Legacy Forward.
CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announces 60 new Tillman Scholars, comprised of active-duty military, veterans, and spouses. Selected from nearly 1,600 applications, these individuals are models of service, scholarship, humble leadership, and impact. The Tillman scholarships will fund their pursuit of higher education in impact areas such as healthcare, business, and STEM, allowing them to continue serving their communities.
Two Decades of Investing in Future Impact
Founded by Pat Tillman's family and friends, PTF honors his service by investing in future leaders. Over the past twenty years, PTF has raised $34 million, supporting over 900 Tillman Scholars at more than 150 universities.
"Reflecting on two decades of honoring Pat's legacy, I'm continually inspired by the dedication and service embodied in Tillman Scholars," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of PTF. "Their commitment to making a difference echoes Pat's spirit. We are honored to support them as they continue to create a ripple effect of positive impact."
A Legacy Carried by Leaders
In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. PTF provides academic scholarships and support to elite military service members, veterans, and spouses to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.
"With each new class of Tillman Scholars, the powerful impact of Pat's legacy is further realized as these scholars influence future generations of leaders; we have a long and sustainable runway to continue honoring Pat's path and legacy. ," said Katherine Steele, CEO and 2014 Tillman Scholar, "We unite and empower military veterans, active duty personnel, and spouses to become the next generation of public and private sector leaders for the next 20 years."
For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit https://PatTillmanFoundation.org.
University Partners
The Pat Tillman Foundation invites university partners based on their institution's strong support for military veterans, spouses, and Tillman Scholars on campus. Current University Partners include: American University's School of International Service, Arizona State University; Columbia University; Florida A&M University; Georgetown University; The George Washington University, Gonzaga University; Indiana University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University, Texas A&M University; University of Arizona; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma and University of South Florida.
About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. It helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.
Class of 2024 Tillman Scholars
|
Tillman Scholar Name
|
Attending University
|
Hometown
|
Seth Sifuentes
|
University of Notre Dame
|
Mesa, AZ
|
John Schrannep
|
Arizona State University
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Rico Pesce
|
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|
Cloverdale, California
|
Galen Jones
|
Yale University
|
Palo Alto, California
|
James White
|
Duke University
|
Pasadena, California
|
Max Beerbaum
|
Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
|
Petaluma, California
|
Xin Yi Tan
|
Columbia University
|
San Gabriel, California
|
Christopher Carvalho
|
UCLA
|
San Ramon, California
|
Adam Crabtree
|
The University of Nevada
|
San Rafael, California
|
Andrew Heiny
|
Dartmouth University
|
Denver, Colorado
|
Katrina Niestsch
|
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|
New Canaan, Connecticut
|
Nicole Echols
|
Yale University
|
Tampa, Florida
|
Robert Villanueva
|
Northwestern University
|
Tampa, Florida
|
William Harris
|
Harvard University
|
Athens, Georgia
|
Karyna Bravo
|
Stanford University
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
Andrew Zahan
|
University of Cincinnati
|
Downers Grove, Illinois
|
Joshua O'Sullivan
|
Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine
|
Elizabeth, Illinois
|
Kelly Sauter
|
University of Connecticut
|
Park Forest, Illinois
|
Randip Singh
|
Stanford University
|
New Delhi, India
|
Samantha Little
|
Dell Medical School at UT Austin
|
Yokota Air Force Base, Japan
|
Ryan Gilfillan
|
The University Of San Diego
|
Louisville, Kentucky
|
Jacqueline Anton
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Boston, Massachusetts
|
Max Sterling
|
Harvard University
|
Baltimore, Maryland
|
Nicole Fridling-Cook
|
University of Miami
|
Potomac, Maryland
|
Elizabeth Hood
|
Harvard University
|
Southborough, Massachusetts
|
Currie Tighe
|
Loyola University - Chicago
|
Midland, Michigan
|
Matthew Morris
|
Duke University
|
St. Louis, Missouri
|
Zahra Johnson
|
Syracuse University
|
Fayetteville, North Carolina
|
Ellery Hebpurn Reason
|
Duke University
|
Apex, North Carolina
|
Amy Sexauer
|
Harvard University
|
Southern Pines, North Carolina
|
Robert Kugler
|
Academy of Art University, SF
|
Broken Bow/Underwood, Nebraska
|
Kayla Walsh
|
Harvard University
|
Elko, Nevada
|
Brendan Dunne
|
University of Maryland, College Park
|
Edison, New Jersey
|
Nicole Parkas
|
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|
Hopatcong, New Jersey
|
Matt Bryan
|
Harvard University
|
Medford, New Jersey
|
Karim Ibrahim
|
Georgetown University
|
New York City, New York
|
Pierce Ferriter
|
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|
New York City
|
Duilia Turner
|
Florida International University
|
Queens, New York
|
Benetta Dousush
|
Syracuse University
|
Watertown, New York
|
Crystal Bettenhausen-Bubulka
|
University of Southern California
|
Wishek, North Dakota
|
Eric Sower
|
The Ohio State University
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
Matt Balint
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Youngstown, Ohio
|
Daniele Anderson
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|
Virginia Keller
|
Capella University
|
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
|
Michael Lemonick
|
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Tobin Stauffer
|
Stanford University
|
Stewartstown, Pennsylvania
|
Maressa Guynn
|
Carnegie Mellon University
|
Uniontown, Pennsylvania
|
William Wolff
|
University of Virginia
|
Morristown, Tennessee
|
Bethany Russell
|
Harvard University
|
Bristol, Tennessee
|
Parrish Gaines
|
Vanderbilt University
|
Nashville, Tennessee
|
Clara Navarro
|
Columbia University
|
Austin, Texas
|
Jude Akpunku
|
Syracuse University
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Zachariah Cobb
|
Yale University
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Hillary Browning
|
Yale University
|
New Braunfels, Texas
|
Corinna Guerra
|
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology - Dallas, TX
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
Sarah Ingram
|
Texas A&M University
|
Pittsburg, Texas
|
Earl Brown
|
International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics
|
Roy, Utah
|
Genevieve Chase
|
Yale University
|
Alexandria, Virginia
|
Valentina Segovia
|
Johns Hopkins University
|
Spokane, Washington
|
Eric Wright
|
Texas A&M University
|
Green Bay, Wisconsin
