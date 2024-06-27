Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 60 Tillman Scholars

The 2024 Class Joins Nearly 900 Tillman Scholars Honoring 20 Years of Carrying

Pat Tillman's Legacy Forward.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announces 60 new Tillman Scholars, comprised of active-duty military, veterans, and spouses. Selected from nearly 1,600 applications, these individuals are models of service, scholarship, humble leadership, and impact. The Tillman scholarships will fund their pursuit of higher education in impact areas such as healthcare, business, and STEM, allowing them to continue serving their communities.

Two Decades of Investing in Future Impact

Founded by Pat Tillman's family and friends, PTF honors his service by investing in future leaders. Over the past twenty years, PTF has raised $34 million, supporting over 900 Tillman Scholars at more than 150 universities.

"Reflecting on two decades of honoring Pat's legacy, I'm continually inspired by the dedication and service embodied in Tillman Scholars," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of PTF. "Their commitment to making a difference echoes Pat's spirit. We are honored to support them as they continue to create a ripple effect of positive impact."

A Legacy Carried by Leaders

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. PTF provides academic scholarships and support to elite military service members, veterans, and spouses to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.

"With each new class of Tillman Scholars, the powerful impact of Pat's legacy is further realized as these scholars influence future generations of leaders; we have a long and sustainable runway to continue honoring Pat's path and legacy. ," said Katherine Steele, CEO and 2014 Tillman Scholar, "We unite and empower military veterans, active duty personnel, and spouses to become the next generation of public and private sector leaders for the next 20 years."

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit https://PatTillmanFoundation.org.

University Partners

The Pat Tillman Foundation invites university partners based on their institution's strong support for military veterans, spouses, and Tillman Scholars on campus. Current University Partners include: American University's School of International Service, Arizona State University; Columbia University; Florida A&M University; Georgetown University; The George Washington University, Gonzaga University; Indiana University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University, Texas A&M University; University of Arizona; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma and University of South Florida.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. It helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

Class of 2024 Tillman Scholars

Tillman Scholar Name Attending University Hometown Seth Sifuentes University of Notre Dame Mesa, AZ John Schrannep Arizona State University Tucson, AZ Rico Pesce Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Cloverdale, California Galen Jones Yale University Palo Alto, California James White Duke University Pasadena, California Max Beerbaum Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences Petaluma, California Xin Yi Tan Columbia University San Gabriel, California Christopher Carvalho UCLA San Ramon, California Adam Crabtree The University of Nevada San Rafael, California Andrew Heiny Dartmouth University Denver, Colorado Katrina Niestsch Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New Canaan, Connecticut Nicole Echols Yale University Tampa, Florida Robert Villanueva Northwestern University Tampa, Florida William Harris Harvard University Athens, Georgia Karyna Bravo Stanford University Chicago, Illinois Andrew Zahan University of Cincinnati Downers Grove, Illinois Joshua O'Sullivan Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine Elizabeth, Illinois Kelly Sauter University of Connecticut Park Forest, Illinois Randip Singh Stanford University New Delhi, India Samantha Little Dell Medical School at UT Austin Yokota Air Force Base, Japan Ryan Gilfillan The University Of San Diego Louisville, Kentucky Jacqueline Anton University of California, Berkeley Boston, Massachusetts Max Sterling Harvard University Baltimore, Maryland Nicole Fridling-Cook University of Miami Potomac, Maryland Elizabeth Hood Harvard University Southborough, Massachusetts Currie Tighe Loyola University - Chicago Midland, Michigan Matthew Morris Duke University St. Louis, Missouri Zahra Johnson Syracuse University Fayetteville, North Carolina Ellery Hebpurn Reason Duke University Apex, North Carolina Amy Sexauer Harvard University Southern Pines, North Carolina Robert Kugler Academy of Art University, SF Broken Bow/Underwood, Nebraska Kayla Walsh Harvard University Elko, Nevada Brendan Dunne University of Maryland, College Park Edison, New Jersey Nicole Parkas Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hopatcong, New Jersey Matt Bryan Harvard University Medford, New Jersey Karim Ibrahim Georgetown University New York City, New York Pierce Ferriter Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New York City Duilia Turner Florida International University Queens, New York Benetta Dousush Syracuse University Watertown, New York Crystal Bettenhausen-Bubulka University of Southern California Wishek, North Dakota Eric Sower The Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio Matt Balint University of California, Berkeley Youngstown, Ohio Daniele Anderson University of Pennsylvania Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Virginia Keller Capella University Lancaster, Pennsylvania Michael Lemonick Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tobin Stauffer Stanford University Stewartstown, Pennsylvania Maressa Guynn Carnegie Mellon University Uniontown, Pennsylvania William Wolff University of Virginia Morristown, Tennessee Bethany Russell Harvard University Bristol, Tennessee Parrish Gaines Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee Clara Navarro Columbia University Austin, Texas Jude Akpunku Syracuse University Dallas, Texas Zachariah Cobb Yale University Dallas, Texas Hillary Browning Yale University New Braunfels, Texas Corinna Guerra The Chicago School of Professional Psychology - Dallas, TX San Antonio, Texas Sarah Ingram Texas A&M University Pittsburg, Texas Earl Brown International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics Roy, Utah Genevieve Chase Yale University Alexandria, Virginia Valentina Segovia Johns Hopkins University Spokane, Washington Eric Wright Texas A&M University Green Bay, Wisconsin

