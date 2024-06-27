Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 60 Tillman Scholars

The 2024 Class Joins Nearly 900 Tillman Scholars Honoring 20 Years of Carrying
Pat Tillman's Legacy Forward.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announces 60 new Tillman Scholars, comprised of active-duty military, veterans, and spouses. Selected from nearly 1,600 applications, these individuals are models of service, scholarship, humble leadership, and impact. The Tillman scholarships will fund their pursuit of higher education in impact areas such as healthcare, business, and STEM, allowing them to continue serving their communities.

Two Decades of Investing in Future Impact
Founded by Pat Tillman's family and friends, PTF honors his service by investing in future leaders. Over the past twenty years, PTF has raised $34 million, supporting over 900 Tillman Scholars at more than 150 universities.

"Reflecting on two decades of honoring Pat's legacy, I'm continually inspired by the dedication and service embodied in Tillman Scholars," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of PTF. "Their commitment to making a difference echoes Pat's spirit. We are honored to support them as they continue to create a ripple effect of positive impact."

A Legacy Carried by Leaders
In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. PTF provides academic scholarships and support to elite military service members, veterans, and spouses to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.

"With each new class of Tillman Scholars, the powerful impact of Pat's legacy is further realized as these scholars influence future generations of leaders; we have a long and sustainable runway to continue honoring Pat's path and legacy. ," said Katherine Steele, CEO and 2014 Tillman Scholar, "We unite and empower military veterans, active duty personnel, and spouses to become the next generation of public and private sector leaders for the next 20 years."

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit https://PatTillmanFoundation.org.

University Partners
The Pat Tillman Foundation invites university partners based on their institution's strong support for military veterans, spouses, and Tillman Scholars on campus. Current University Partners include: American University's School of International Service, Arizona State University; Columbia University; Florida A&M University; Georgetown University; The George Washington University, Gonzaga University; Indiana University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University, Texas A&M University; University of Arizona; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma and University of South Florida.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. It helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

Class of 2024 Tillman Scholars

Tillman Scholar Name

Attending University

Hometown

Seth Sifuentes

University of Notre Dame

Mesa, AZ

John Schrannep

Arizona State University

Tucson, AZ

Rico Pesce

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Cloverdale, California

Galen Jones

Yale University

Palo Alto, California

James White

Duke University

Pasadena, California

Max Beerbaum

Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences

Petaluma, California

Xin Yi Tan

Columbia University

San Gabriel, California

Christopher Carvalho

UCLA

San Ramon, California

Adam Crabtree

The University of Nevada

San Rafael, California

Andrew Heiny

Dartmouth University

Denver, Colorado

Katrina Niestsch

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

New Canaan, Connecticut

Nicole Echols

Yale University

Tampa, Florida

Robert Villanueva

Northwestern University

Tampa, Florida

William Harris

Harvard University

Athens, Georgia

Karyna Bravo

Stanford University

Chicago, Illinois

Andrew Zahan

University of Cincinnati

Downers Grove, Illinois

Joshua O'Sullivan

Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine

Elizabeth, Illinois

Kelly Sauter

University of Connecticut

Park Forest, Illinois

Randip Singh

Stanford University

New Delhi, India

Samantha Little

Dell Medical School at UT Austin

Yokota Air Force Base, Japan

Ryan Gilfillan

The University Of San Diego

Louisville, Kentucky

Jacqueline Anton

University of California, Berkeley

Boston, Massachusetts

Max Sterling

Harvard University

Baltimore, Maryland

Nicole Fridling-Cook

University of Miami

Potomac, Maryland

Elizabeth Hood

Harvard University

Southborough, Massachusetts

Currie Tighe

Loyola University - Chicago

Midland, Michigan

Matthew Morris

Duke University

St. Louis, Missouri

Zahra Johnson

Syracuse University

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Ellery Hebpurn Reason

Duke University

Apex, North Carolina

Amy Sexauer

Harvard University

Southern Pines, North Carolina

Robert Kugler

Academy of Art University, SF

Broken Bow/Underwood, Nebraska

Kayla Walsh

Harvard University

Elko, Nevada

Brendan Dunne

University of Maryland, College Park

Edison, New Jersey

Nicole Parkas

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Hopatcong, New Jersey

Matt Bryan

Harvard University

Medford, New Jersey

Karim Ibrahim

Georgetown University

New York City, New York

Pierce Ferriter

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

New York City

Duilia Turner

Florida International University

Queens, New York

Benetta Dousush

Syracuse University

Watertown, New York

Crystal Bettenhausen-Bubulka

University of Southern California

Wishek, North Dakota

Eric Sower

The Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

Matt Balint

University of California, Berkeley

Youngstown, Ohio

Daniele Anderson

University of Pennsylvania

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Virginia Keller

Capella University

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Michael Lemonick

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tobin Stauffer

Stanford University

Stewartstown, Pennsylvania

Maressa Guynn

Carnegie Mellon University

Uniontown, Pennsylvania

William Wolff

University of Virginia

Morristown, Tennessee

Bethany Russell

Harvard University

Bristol, Tennessee

Parrish Gaines

Vanderbilt University

Nashville, Tennessee

Clara Navarro

Columbia University

Austin, Texas

Jude Akpunku

Syracuse University

Dallas, Texas

Zachariah Cobb

Yale University

Dallas, Texas

Hillary Browning

Yale University

New Braunfels, Texas

Corinna Guerra

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology - Dallas, TX

San Antonio, Texas

Sarah Ingram

Texas A&M University

Pittsburg, Texas

Earl Brown

International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics

Roy, Utah

Genevieve Chase

Yale University

Alexandria, Virginia

Valentina Segovia

Johns Hopkins University

Spokane, Washington

Eric Wright

Texas A&M University

Green Bay, Wisconsin

