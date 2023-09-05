Pat Tillman Foundation Announces CEO Transition

News provided by

Pat Tillman Foundation

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announces today that Dan Futrell is transitioning out of his CEO role with the Foundation to focus on a new university model for higher education and his continued role as a Tillman Scholar. The Foundation thanks Dan for his significant efforts and leadership, especially during the challenging COVID-19 period, and wishes him and his family the very best.

"We thank Dan for his efforts on behalf of PTF and wish him the best in the future." said Marie Tillman Shenton, PTF Chair and Co-Founder.

The past four years have seen the community of Tillman Scholars grow to nearly 900, the launch of the Tillman Leadership Institute, and continued engagement with the broader community.

Dan Futrell said, "I'm pleased with our stewardship of Pat's Legacy and look forward to my next chapter. As a Tillman Scholar I'm excited about the future for the Foundation and look forward to seeing my peers at Pat's Run in April."

The Board has engaged Russell Reynolds Associates, the global executive search and leadership advisory firm, to partner with them on this succession.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

SOURCE Pat Tillman Foundation

