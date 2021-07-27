LOS GATOS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration Services and Migration Platform Capability, announced today that it has appointed Pat Whalen as Senior Vice President, Sales.

Pat Whalen joins RiverMeadow from Microsoft as Senior Vice President, Sales

Pat joins RiverMeadow from Microsoft where he spent six years in Solutions Sales successfully identifying and developing Azure migration opportunities into multi-million-dollar deals. Previous positions included Fujitsu and Cap Gemini where he worked in a variety of senior sales and sales management roles solving mission-critical technology issues for clients.

In his new role Pat will be responsible for overseeing RiverMeadow's fast-growing customer base, as well as progressing the company's relationships with leading hyper scalers. He will have a particular focus on further strengthening the Microsoft partnership where RiverMeadow has deep migration expertise and proven delivery experience in both Azure and AVS (Azure VMware Solution) migrations.

"In recent years I have worked with RiverMeadow on various joint initiatives and on each occasion I have been impressed by the company's ability to drive cloud migration projects through to a successful outcome, regardless of the use case', states Pat. 'I am excited to be joining RiverMeadow at such an exciting time in the company's history and look forward to contributing to its exceptional growth."

Jim Jordan, President and CEO at RiverMeadow, commented on the appointment: "Pat brings outstanding sales leadership and cloud transformation experience to RiverMeadow which will significantly benefit both our customers and partners. I am confident that he will help RiverMeadow deliver on its mission of migrating customers' workloads to public or private cloud faster and more cost-effectively."

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds. The company's Service Methodology makes it easy and safe for customers to transition to any cloud, regardless of use case. Customers also have the ability to modernize their legacy Windows and Linux operating systems as they migrate to cloud with RiverMeadow's unique OS Modernization capability.

To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow's fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to any cloud visit rivermeadow.com.

