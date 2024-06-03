Patagonia and Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition Partner to Support Indigenous Stewardship of Bears Ears

"As the first national monument proposed by a coalition of Tribal Nations, the designation of Bears Ears National Monument is unprecedented, and the plan for managing it must be too," said Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert.

Alternative E prioritizes responsible recreation and access, incorporating Traditional Indigenous Knowledge (TIK) into land management practices for the Bears Ears National Monument (BENM). It is also the preferred alternative for the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, aligning most closely with the presidential proclamations that established and restored the BENM.

"Tribal lands and resources extend far beyond our current reservation boundaries," said Christopher Tabbee, Vice Chairman of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee and Co-Chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition. "We face increasing drought, growing wildfires, and a quickly changing climate. It is long past time for the Federal government and all people to look to Tribal knowledge and experience to sustainably manage these lands."

Gellert Continued, "As allies to Tribal Nations, it's vital that Patagonia and the conservation and recreation communities support the Tribes' vision for Bears Ears because their recommendations will ensure this sacred cultural landscape is protected. That's why we're supporting Alternative E as the preferred version of the Draft Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement. Alternative E will balance public access and recreation with the preservation of cultural resources. We thank the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition for their leadership, and we thank the Biden administration for being receptive to, and respectful of, Traditional Indigenous Knowledge."

This partnership will support Alternative E, which:

Gives local Tribal communities a voice in managing their ancestral lands.

Raises awareness of Indigenous stewardship principles.

Promotes co-stewardship of the BENM and other culturally significant areas.

Incorporates TIK and closely follows Tribal recommendations.

Encourages responsible recreation while protecting cultural and natural resources within the Monument.

"Bears Ears holds deep spiritual and cultural significance, and is rich in ancestral history. The entire landscape contains countless cultural belongings that are vital to preserving our life-ways as Hopi people," said Craig Andrews, Vice Chairman of the Hopi Tribe and Co-Chair Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition. "Protecting Bears Ears ensures that future generations can continue to connect with our history and cultural identity. Alternative E represents a significant step forward in recognizing the value of Traditional Indigenous Knowledge in public lands management. We are grateful for Patagonia's support in this crucial endeavor."

The BEITC works to protect and promote the sacred, spiritual, historical, natural, scientific, and cultural resources within the Bears Ears landscape, utilizing TIK to inform its work. The BEITC is led by Tribal leaders from the Navajo Nation, Ute Indian Tribe, Zuni Tribe, Hopi Tribe, and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and assisted the five nations in proposing and establishing the BENM. The BEITC supports the Bears Ears Commission by providing resources, expertise, and funding to develop and implement management plans for the Monument.

For nearly a decade, Patagonia has partnered with Tribal nations, environmental leaders, and the outdoor community to protect Bears Ears as a national monument. Committed to protecting our planet, Patagonia works with frontline communities to restore lands, air, and waters. The company has spent the last 50 years supporting grassroots activists working to find solutions to the environmental crisis and aims to create equity for marginalized peoples and acknowledge painful histories.

Until the close of the public comment period on June 11, 2024, Patagonia will engage their audience to support Alternative E of the draft RMP for Bears Ears. The campaign aims to gather public support and encourage comments favoring the inclusion of Alternative E in the final monument management plan.

The BEITC and Patagonia are collaborating to protect this cherished landscape, support Tribal co-stewardship, and promote sustainable conservation practices in Bears Ears.

Vice Chairman Tabbee concluded, "Our plan for Bears Ears promotes sustainability and cultural values and is a model for survival of all."

Visit Patagonia's " Act Now " page for more information.

About the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition (BEITC) : The BEITC is a fiscally sponsored project of the Resources Legacy Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which relies on charitable giving to support the Bears Ears Commission in fulfilling its collaborative management responsibilities. Follow the Coalition on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

About Patagonia: We're in business to save our home planet. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. As a certified B Corporation and a founding member of 1% for the Planet, the company is recognized internationally for its product quality and environmental activism, as well as its contributions of more than $230 million to environmental organizations. Its unique ownership structure reflects that Earth is its only shareholder: Profits not reinvested back into the business are paid as dividends to protect the planet.

SOURCE Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition; Patagonia