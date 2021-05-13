Patagonia, Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A, SpaceX Top 'Axios-Harris Poll 100' With The Best Reputations

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with a clear point of view and that deliver not only great products but also an impact on society have the best reputations. Those are among the insights of the Axios-Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible U.S. companies, which was released today.

Patagonia, Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A and SpaceX have the top-five best reputations in America on the 2021 Axios-Harris Poll 100 list.

Companies that struggle with ethics, culture and trust – especially data privacy – are the ones also struggling with reputation. This year, The Trump Organization, Fox, Facebook, Wish.com and Sears are at the bottom of the 22nd annual list, with poor reputations.

"Products, performance and – more than ever – purpose are driving the reputations of America's top companies and their leaders," said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll. "Today, data privacy is separating 'good tech' from social platforms, Americans are burning out on streaming overload, and pharma continues to set the benchmark for companies championing innovation to solve some of society's toughest challenges."

The Axios-Harris Poll 100 has ranked reputation since 1999. The survey's Reputation Quotient (RQ) ranking is based on company performance is seven key areas:

Trust – "Is this a company I trust?"

– "Is this a company I trust?" Vision – "Does this company have a clear vision for the future?"

– "Does this company have a clear vision for the future?" Growth – "Is this a growing company?"

– "Is this a growing company?" Products and Services – "Does this company develop innovative products and services that I want and value?"

– "Does this company develop innovative products and services that I want and value?" Culture – "Is this a good company to work for?"

– "Is this a good company to work for?" Ethics – "Does this company maintain high ethical standards?"

– "Does this company maintain high ethical standards?" Citizenship – "Does this company share my values and support good causes?"

"With the end of the pandemic in the U.S. in sight, this year's Axios-Harris Poll 100 reflects how we have evolved far beyond business as usual. Today's consumer is more digitally connected and more purpose-driven than ever, and that dramatically affects what it takes to excel in marketing, communications and reputation," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of MDC Partners; president and managing partner of The Stagwell Group; and chairman of The Harris Poll.

For information on all companies and their ranking on the 2021 Axios-Harris Poll 100, click here and here for an interactive graphic.

"The results of the poll bear out what we've been seeing at Axios, particularly among advertisers," said Jim VandeHei, co-founder and CEO of Axios. "Companies that advertise around corporate social responsibility and purpose is a hot trend right now. Messages about values not only boost a company's reputation, but they also help with recruiting talent, especially among younger workers that care more about what a company stands for."

Among the insights from this year's study:

Most visible: Amazon and Walmart are the two most visible companies in America today, followed by Apple, Facebook, Google, Target, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Nike and McDonald's.

Amazon and Walmart are the two most visible companies in America today, followed by Apple, Facebook, Google, Target, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Nike and McDonald's. New to the list: Newly added to the 100 most visible companies list this year are Moderna, SpaceX, Chewy, REI, Subaru, In-n-Out Burger, Wayfair, Kaiser Permanente, Goya, Reddit, Robinhood, GameStop, Huawei, My Pillow , TikTok and Wish.

Newly added to the 100 most visible companies list this year are Moderna, SpaceX, Chewy, REI, Subaru, In-n-Out Burger, Wayfair, Kaiser Permanente, Goya, Reddit, Robinhood, GameStop, Huawei, , TikTok and Wish. Top 10: The most visible and most reputable companies – Patagonia, Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A, SpaceX, Chewy, Pfizer, Tesla, Costco and Amazon – are separated by only small degrees, they do well in nearly every reputation category, and it is continuous reputation improvement that keeps most of them at the top – with Amazon the exception. Amazon is the only company in the top 10 with a reputation decline from last year.

The most visible and most reputable companies – Patagonia, Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A, SpaceX, Chewy, Pfizer, Tesla, Costco and Amazon – are separated by only small degrees, they do well in nearly every reputation category, and it is continuous reputation improvement that keeps most of them at the top – with Amazon the exception. Amazon is the only company in the top 10 with a reputation decline from last year. Industry movement: Consumer packaged goods and financial services are the 2021 major gainers among all companies in all business sectors. Tech is in reputation decline again – with Google (down 5.03%) one of the biggest year-over-year decliners, along with TikTok, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. Apple is the only major tech company advancing in reputation – with an impressive 2.82% year-over-year gain.

Consumer packaged goods and financial services are the 2021 major gainers among all companies in all business sectors. Tech is in reputation decline again – with Google (down 5.03%) one of the biggest year-over-year decliners, along with TikTok, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. Apple is the only major tech company advancing in reputation – with an impressive 2.82% year-over-year gain. Vaccine performers: The pharmaceutical industry remains strong following COVID with two major standouts – Moderna is new on the list with an excellent reputation, and Pfizer posted the largest year-over-year reputation gain of any company at 9.86%. Johnson & Johnson's reputation is much lower than Moderna and Pfizer – with flat year-over-year performance.

The pharmaceutical industry remains strong following COVID with two major standouts – Moderna is new on the list with an excellent reputation, and Pfizer posted the largest year-over-year reputation gain of any company at 9.86%. Johnson & Johnson's reputation is much lower than Moderna and Pfizer – with flat year-over-year performance. Big Oil: The major oil companies improved or stabilized – with BP up 4.04% and ExxonMobil steady.

The major oil companies improved or stabilized – with BP up 4.04% and ExxonMobil steady. Airlines: Performance is mixed – with Delta down 3.98% but United Airlines up 1.05%. Relatedly, Boeing – the biggest decliner last year – rebounds with an improvement of 4.05%.

Performance is mixed – with Delta down 3.98% but United Airlines up 1.05%. Relatedly, Boeing – the biggest decliner last year – rebounds with an improvement of 4.05%. Streaming wars: The streaming services are declining – with Hulu down 1.08% and Netflix down 2.54%.

The streaming services are declining – with Hulu down 1.08% and Netflix down 2.54%. The Musk touch: Elon's companies are doing well – with SpaceX and Tesla both in the top 10 of all companies on reputation and Tesla up 2.66% year over year.

Elon's companies are doing well – with SpaceX and Tesla both in the top 10 of all companies on reputation and Tesla up 2.66% year over year. Biggest year-over-year improvements: Pfizer (9.86%), Dollar General (8.79%), Patagonia (8.69%), Hobby Lobby (6.20%), JCPenney (4.48%), Unilever (4.39%), Trump Organization (4.37%), eBay (4.36%), BP (4.04%) and Bank of America (4.0%).

Pfizer (9.86%), Dollar General (8.79%), Patagonia (8.69%), Hobby Lobby (6.20%), JCPenney (4.48%), Unilever (4.39%), Trump Organization (4.37%), eBay (4.36%), BP (4.04%) and Bank of America (4.0%). Biggest year-over-year declines: Fox (-6.14%), TikTok (-5.21%), Google (-5.03%), Adidas (-4.63%), Delta Air Lines (-3.98%), Sears (-3.95%), Yum! Brands (-3.90%), Publix Supermarkets (-3.72%), Uber (-3.68%) and Procter & Gamble (-3.59%).

"This year's reputation list reflects the 'new normal' for business. To excel today, companies must deliver high marks on all three core drivers of reputation: business performance, corporate character and trust," said Ray Day, vice chair of The Stagwell Group, which includes The Harris Poll. "More than ever, leading companies take building reputation very seriously. That's because reputation makes up a third or more of a company's market capitalization, and companies with better reputations have a price advantage, a competitive advantage and a talent advantage."

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on a survey of 42,935 Americans in a nationally representative sample conducted April 8-21, 2021. The two-step process starts fresh each year by surveying the public's top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. These 100 "most visible companies" are then ranked by a second group of Americans across the seven key dimensions of reputation to arrive at the ranking. If a company is not on the list, it did not reach a critical level of visibility to be measured.

