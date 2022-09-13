Patch-based Wound Healing Market Size to Grow by USD 329.13 million, Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and B. Braun SE - Technavio

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Challenges

Delayed diagnosis of advanced and chronic wounds is challenging the growth of the market. Delayed diagnosis and treatment can worsen chronic wounds. The rate of delayed diagnosis is generally higher in emerging countries such as Brazil, China, and India. This is due to a lack of regulations and action plans by governing authorities, inadequate access to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of awareness among communities. These factors reduce diagnosis rates, which limits the adoption of patch-based wound healing products in emerging countries.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

3M Co., Advancis Medical, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, CliniMed Ltd, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag, Harro Hofliger GmbH, Healogics LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medipurpose Pvt. Ltd., Mediq, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Ostomed Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Richardson Healthcare Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers patch-based wound healing methods such as 3M Prevena therapy, 3M Tegaderm, 3M Veraflo therapy, and others.

Co. - The company offers patch-based wound healing methods such as Prevena therapy, Tegaderm, Veraflo therapy, and others. B. Braun SE - The company offers wound care with silver dressings such as Askina, Calgitrol, and others, which are intended to manage bioburden in acute and chronic wounds. Silver is used in various forms in wound dressings.

Coloplast AS - The company offers Biatain fiber as a patch-based wound healing solution, which is a fiber dressing with absorbent gel.

ConvaTec Group Plc - The company offers patch-based wound healing products such as Aquacel, DuoDERM, and Kaltostat.

Essity Aktiebolag - The company offers Cutimed, which is developed for the management of chronic and complex wounds. The Cutimed advanced wound care range reliably covers all stages of the healing process.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Patch-based Wound Healing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Acute wounds - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chronic wounds - size and forecast 2021-2026

Patch-based Wound Healing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Adhesion Barriers Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wound Closure Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Patch-based Wound Healing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 329.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advancis Medical, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, CliniMed Ltd, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag, Harro Hofliger GmbH, Healogics LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medipurpose Pvt. Ltd., Mediq, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Ostomed Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Richardson Healthcare Inc., and Smith and Nephew plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Acute wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Acute wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chronic wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chronic wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 85: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 95: Coloplast AS - Overview



Exhibit 96: Coloplast AS - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Coloplast AS - Key news



Exhibit 98: Coloplast AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

10.6 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 100: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: ConvaTec Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: ConvaTec Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 104: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 105: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 107: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

10.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 109: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Medline Industries Inc.

Exhibit 114: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Paul Hartmann AG

Exhibit 122: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus

10.12 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 126: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio