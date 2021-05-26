PatchMaster Reaches 100 Franchise Territories in Under 5 Years

CHESTER, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatchMaster, the fast-growing drywall repair concept, has achieved a major benchmark in franchising in an incredibly short amount of time. This month, the franchise marks the sale of more than 100 franchise territories. It's an impressive feat for a franchise: Less than 10 percent of brands ever reach that size.

But even within the small group of franchise systems that hit this coveted milestone, only a tiny fraction gets to that point as fast as PatchMaster.

Less than five percent of franchisors reach 100 units within five years. PatchMaster, which started franchising in 2017, has reached the 100th location benchmark in just four years.

"In 2020, our brand was impacted with two significant disruptors: the COVID-19 pandemic and the sale of our sister company, HouseMaster," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Either one of these events had the potential to significantly derail our ability to execute our vision. In many ways, it proved to be an accelerant that pushed our business even faster. There is a clear demand for our services, as is the need for ambitious people ready to start their own business. Once people understand our vision and how we developed a true turn-key model, it becomes a powerful motivator—it's infectious. We have our team and franchisees to thank for this spectacular accomplishment."

To reach the 100-plus threshold, PatchMaster sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020. That growth trajectory did not slowdown in 2021. Year-to-date, PatchMaster has sold another 24 territories to 14 franchisees for a total of 103 territories across the United States and Canada.

The growth has happened quickly, but PatchMaster aims to ensure it is fully supporting new and existing owners.

"PatchMaster has been all that I had hoped to get from a franchise," said Jeremy Willes, co-owner of PatchMaster Serving Ogden to Logan in Utah. Willes contrasts the support he has received from PatchMaster with another franchise he recently purchased who he feels sold too many franchises too fast.

"PatchMaster is supportive, organized, accountable. They are growing, but not to the point that franchisees are lost in the shuffle," he added. "My experience with PatchMaster's training and support has been outstanding. We have weekly and bi-weekly meetings with one-on-one coaching to go through the steps necessary to get open and ensure success on both of our parts. My questions and concerns are always answered and addressed. I feel my voice counts."

PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies, or contractors don't want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often lack the necessary resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that just can't seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

The franchise currently has locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

While it has grown fast, PatchMaster has plenty of room for further expansion. The franchise currently has opportunities for growth across the United States. As an organization that values and thanks those who serve, PatchMaster offers 50 percent off royalties for the first year of business for qualified military veterans and first responders.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners—PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

