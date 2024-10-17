PatchRx and Optimize Health Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Remote Monitoring Suite

The combined remote care solutions deliver crucial insight into a patient's medical history, receptiveness to the prescribed therapy, and medication adherence behaviors, improving care outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatchRx, the company revolutionizing care through its patented medication adherence technology, and Optimize Health , an industry-leading remote healthcare platform, today announced a partnership to more effectively treat patients with chronic conditions. The collaboration combines PatchRx's patented medication adherence technology and Optimize Health's remote patient monitoring platform to give providers unparalleled insight into a patient's history, medication-taking behaviors, and response to treatment — ultimately minimizing adverse outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs.

Medication non-adherence costs the U.S. healthcare system over $100 billion annually due to avoidable hospitalizations, increased service utilization, unnecessary pharmacy costs, and diagnostic testing. For patients with chronic and complex conditions, the risk of non-adherence is especially profound, accounting for up to 25% of medication-related hospitalizations, and 125,000 deaths every year in the U.S. Despite this pervasive challenge, most healthcare providers today lack the tools to effectively compare a provider's recommended medication therapy with the patient's actual medicine-taking behavior. This partnership gives providers an unparalleled view into previously inaccessible health data for some of their most vulnerable patient populations, empowering better treatment outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs.

"Utilization of telehealth and remote-first care took off in 2020 and has stabilized at levels 38X higher than pre-pandemic . As patients increasingly embrace remote care, healthcare providers are looking for ways to seamlessly monitor treatment outside of the traditional clinical setting," said Andrew Aertker, co-founder and CEO of PatchRx. "Our partnership with Optimize Health brings together often fragmented point solutions to deliver a truly comprehensive model of remote monitoring, setting the standard for a healthier, more cost-effective future."

PatchRx was founded in 2018 to address one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today: medication adherence. The company's patented, smart pill-bottle technology has gained widespread adoption, improving care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S. The unique cap fits on the underside of any size pill bottle, gathering information securely for the patient and the patient's care team. As the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) technologies continues to grow, PatchRx is well-positioned for continued momentum in 2024.

"Remote monitoring serves as a lifeline for patients who need consistent oversight," said Ryan Clark, CEO of OptimizeHealth. "We know that healthcare doesn't stop at the clinic door, and by providing continuous monitoring solutions, we offer patients peace of mind and providers the tools they need to act quickly to help patients effectively manage potentially debilitating chronic conditions."

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically-backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform arms providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness, and to intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors.

Founded in 2018, PatchRx is on a mission to eliminate the adverse treatment outcomes and financial burden of medication non-adherence, empowering the more than 131 million prescription drug users in the U.S. to take control of their treatment journey. As the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) technologies continues to grow, the company is positioned for continued industry impact in 2024. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io .

About Optimize Health

Optimize Health is revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its innovative technology and patient + care team-centric approach. The company leverages cutting-edge Remote Patient Monitoring technology to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical decision-making, and optimize operational efficiency for healthcare providers. We're on a mission to transform how medical groups use technology and real-time data to treat patients outside the practice walls. As the leader in remote care solutions, we help physicians deliver proactive care that re-centers the patient and provider relationship and improves patient outcomes and their quality of life.

For more information, visit optimizehealth .

