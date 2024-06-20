PatchRx Launches Connect, Embedding Real-Time Medication Adherence Data Directly Into Existing Care Management Platforms

The seamless integration delivers crucial insights into a patient's medication-taking behaviors, leading to more informed treatment decisions and improving patient care

TULSA, Okla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatchRx today announced the launch of PatchRx Connect, an easy-to-integrate tool that brings medication adherence data directly into the unified care management suite. With PatchRx Connect, clinical teams can gain real-time insight into patients' medication-taking behaviors – without disrupting existing workflows or impacting patient experience.

Medication is a critical component in many patient's care plans. More than 131 million people — 66 percent of all adults in the US — take prescription medications. Yet, without insight into a patient's actual medication-taking patterns, it's difficult for clinicians to assess the effectiveness of a prescribed treatment. By unlocking access to real-time medication adherence data, PatchRx Connect helps clinicians better evaluate a patient's response to treatment, individualize their approach to care, and intervene early to prevent adverse health outcomes associated with non-adherence.

"Requiring clinicians to juggle disparate, non-integrated web apps and platforms with various data sources is inefficient in providing great patient care. By combining patient information and feedback sources into singular, unified care platforms we're providing clinicians the ability to assess a patient holistically and take action faster," said Andrew Aertker, PatchRx co-founder and CEO. "The launch of PatchRx Connect is a significant step toward this vision of more efficient patient care, opening up a pathway for providers and other software companies to utilize our medication adherence insights directly within their platforms and existing workflows."

Through PatchRx Connect, providers are empowered to improve treatment outcomes and reduce costs associated with poor medication adherence — all without disrupting existing workflows or patient experience. Key components include:

Universally-fit smart pill bottle cap, PatchCap, tracks medication-taking behaviors

PatchRx Connect Gateway that streams data securely via cellular to the PatchRx web app and API — no wifi or mobile app required

PatchRx Connect API, which allows providers to view the received data, metrics, and trends in their own managed care software systems via HIPAA-compliant integration

PatchRx Web App, an out-of-the-box interface for viewing received data, metrics, and trends, which can be used in a standalone fashion or in conjunction with the API

Patient SMS alerts for reminders and updates from care managers

Remote enrollment, enabled by PatchRx's integrated DTC shipment capabilities, which are also available via API integration

The launch of PatchRx Connect comes on the heels of recent momentum for the company, including partnerships with Harris Healthcare , a long-time technology innovator, and DrFirst , a pioneer in healthcare IT systems used by 350,000 providers nationwide. With PatchRx Connect, the company is now broadening its use cases by directly embedding medication adherence insights for a more expansive list of stakeholders including care management platforms, EMRs, and health systems.

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically-backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform arms providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness, and to intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors.

Founded in 2018, PatchRx is on a mission to eliminate the adverse treatment outcomes and financial burden of medication non-adherence, empowering the more than 131 million prescription drug users in the U.S. to take control of their treatment journey. As the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) technologies continues to grow, the company is positioned for continued industry impact in 2024. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io .

