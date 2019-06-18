Patent for Tablet with Removable Mobile Phone Available for Purchase and License

WINCHESTER, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Correll Electronics, LLC today announced US Patent Application Serial No. 16/428,721 in conjunction with U.S. Patent No. 9,939,842 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), entitled "Electronic Device Combination." The follow up patent application features additional groundbreaking innovations that covers the design of a combination device, more specifically, a tablet device whereby the mobile phone screen is also part of the tablet screen and is removable and portable.

The inventor claims the Dual-Device is a more cost-effective alternative to bulky, overweight foldable tablets. The blue outline represents a mobile phone that can be slid into the tablet device. When unified, it creates one seamless viewing experience. One embodiment includes using your phone with a digital dashboard, currently popularized in many electric cars.

The combination device is formed from a first device, such as a tablet, and a second device like a mobile phone, and each device has a complementary display screen that fits together like a glove to display a single, integrated viewing experience when combined. The technology is a more cost-friendly alternative for manufacturers as compared to the foldable tablet and alleviates design challenges associated with those devices.

With broad utility-patent protection from the USPTO granted in May 2018, this Phone and Tablet Combination Device represents a technological and esthetic leap in the tablet and phone space. This intellectual property is intended to address emerging consumer demand for a 2-in-1 mobile phone and tablet device and the challenges of many foldable and combination devices being made available on the market.

"This novel, patented modernization offers a way to address the size and weight challenges of tablets and foldable devices that hinder functionality for consumers seeking to use the tables for entertainment and productivity purposes. Simultaneously, no one wants to take a phone call holding the weight of a tablet or go for a run with the added weight of a foldable tablet. Now they won't have to with our invention," said CEO Beau Correll. "We are confident that Correll Electronic's hedge of intellectual property protection will provide manufacturers with products with long-term market exclusivity in a highly competitive space."

The market opportunity for combined electronic devices is large and growing. Available data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, indicates that Convertible Notebook + Detachable Tablet (2-in-1's) are expected to increase at compound annual rate of 4.6% through to 2023, as desktops, notebooks and tablets are expected to decline.

With many potential embodiments, from manufacturers allowing consumers to utilize their existing phones or, alternatively, to the creation of new combination devices where brands can design both units to be sold together, there is no limit to imaginative possibilities.

The claims are not confined to a tablet and phone combination, either. The first device may also be used as a display screen on a vehicle dashboard, television screen, or computer display, whereas the second device may be another portable device such as one for taking scientific measurements. The common element in all of the claims is that both the first and second device share the same surface viewing area when unified.

With the issuance of the patent and the application of another, Correll Electronics is seeking potential corporate customers to purchase or license its intellectual property. Correll Electronics has generated tremendous interest and expects manufacturers to want to go to market soon, with the purchase or license of its intellectual property.

About Correll Electronics

Correll Electronics is a 21st Century innovator in a space crowded with 20th Century tablet designs. It is the creator behind the tablet and phone 2-in-1 combination device. Correll Electronics sells and licenses the intellectual property to manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.correllelectronics.com.

