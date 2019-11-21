Patent Infringement Proceedings of Synova Against Avonisys at the Swiss Federal Patent Court

DUILLIER, Switzerland, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova SA has brought an action against Avonisys AG and its directors with the Swiss Federal Patent Court for infringing on the Swiss part of Synova's Patent EP 1 833 636 B1 by marketing its "Air-Jet" technology. Synova is seeking an injunction and compensation of damages.

Synova is the inventor of and commercializes the Laser MicroJet® technology and liquid guided lasers. Synova's patent refers to a core part of the technology in Synova's Laser MicroJet® products. Avonisys, whose founders and directors are former employees of Synova, uses the same principle of water jet guided lasers in its technology.

Synova's patent has been granted not only for Switzerland, but also for other major European countries, for the United States of America, Japan, China, South Korea and for Israel. Synova's invention allows water jet stabilization for water jet guided laser processing, thus enabling reliable and precise material machining.

In order to give a complete and objective view on this matter, it should be added that in response to having been sued by Synova for patent infringement, Avonisys has made a counter claim, arguing that the patent is invalid, that Avonisys is not infringing.

Synova will always continue to enforce its intellectual property rights on its Laser MicroJet® technology.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more information, contact us at sales@synova.ch or visit our website at www.synova.ch.

