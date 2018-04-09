Patent Infringement Suits Filed Today Against 18 Manufacturers and Distributors of Fractional RF Microneedle Systems

The accused infringing products include Secret RF by ilooda Co., Ltd. and Cutera, Inc.; Fraxis Duo by ilooda Co., Ltd., Emvera Technologies, LLC and Rohrer Aesthetics, LLC; Fractora by Invasix Ltd., Invasix, Inc. and InMode MD Ltd.; Legend Pro by Lumenis Ltd and Pollogen Ltd; 3DEEP by EndyMed Medical Ltd. and EndyMed Medical Inc.; INTRAcel by Jeisys Medical, Inc. and Perigee Medical LLC; Infini by Lutronic, Corp. and Lutronic, Inc.; and Vivace by Sung Hwan E&B Co. Ltd, Aesthetics Biomedical, Inc. and Cartessa Aesthetics LLC.

Fractional RF micro-needle technology was invented by Dr. Dieter Manstein at MGH, who initially filed for patent protection in 2004, and ultimately obtained a series of patents on the groundbreaking technology. Syneron Candela licensed the patents, developed the commercialized product – Profound - that implements the technology, and obtained FDA approval for sales of their RF micro-needle product in the United States. Subsequently, the accused companies all entered the market in the U.S. in violation of the patents, as alleged in the complaints.

"Today's suit filed at the ITC seeks to block importation into the U.S. of all fractional RF micro-needle products of Cutera, ilooda, Invasix, Lumenis, Endymed, Jeisys, Lutronic, and Sung Hwan. The federal litigation filed today seeks to stop ongoing use of these devices in the U.S. and to collect damages for past infringement," explained Geoffrey Crouse, the CEO of Syneron Candela. "Over the years, the Company has invested heavily in developing Profound which we believe is the leading fractional RF microneedle system in the world, and we will not permit others to infringe our patent rights," Mr. Crouse added.

Profound

Syneron Candela's Profound system is the only fractional RF microneedle system authorized to be sold in the United States under the MGH patents. Invented and developed by leaders in aesthetic dermatology, the Profound system offers a minimally-invasive procedure clinically proven to treat facial wrinkles and cellulite with a single treatment. The Profound treatment stimulates the body's natural production of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, resulting in the creation of three important building blocks for youthful looking skin. Profound has FDA clearance for use in the treatment of both the face and body.

Syneron Candela

Syneron Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's intimate wellness treatments, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. In addition to Profound, Syneron Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products including CO2RE, CO2RE Intima, elōs Plus, the Gentle series, PicoWay, Vbeam Perfecta, UltraShape and VelaShape. Acquired by Apax Partners in 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

Patents at Issue

All suits filed today accuse infringement of two US Patents: 9,510,899 and 9,095,357, both entitled, "Method and Apparatus for Dermatological Treatment and Tissue Reshaping."

