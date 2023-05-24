Patent Litigation Partner Returns to Dechert's Silicon Valley Office

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Nisha Patel Gupta has returned to the firm as an intellectual property partner based in Silicon Valley. The addition of Ms. Gupta strengthens the firm's intellectual property capabilities in California and internationally. Ms. Gupta joins from Dechert client, LinkedIn.

Ms. Gupta focuses her practice on IP litigation, with an emphasis on patent litigation matters. With a wealth of experience representing technology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in IP litigation suits as both plaintiffs and defendants, Ms. Gupta is well-versed in handling complex cases. Her in-depth technological experience spans a diverse range of electrical and mechanical fields, such as telecommunications, Internet platforms, computer architecture, fiber optics semiconductor devices / microfabrication, medical devices and telehealth systems.

Ms. Gupta's litigation expertise encompasses all aspects of trial and appellate practice in federal courts across the United States. Additionally, she has considerable experience prosecuting patents and managing post-grant matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including re-examination and inter partes review proceedings. Ms. Gupta re-joins us after working in-house at LinkedIn where she managed large-scale global litigation, which now allows her to offer a fresh business perspective and an understanding of the litigation experience from the client's point of view. Ms. Gupta received a B.S. from UC Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Jeff Plies, co-chair of Dechert's intellectual property group, said: "Nisha is an excellent intellectual property lawyer, with vast experience in handling complex patent litigation matters. Her experience will further enhance the firm's IP capabilities across various industries, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Dechert."

Commenting on her arrival, Ms. Gupta said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining Dechert's outstanding IP practice. I look forward to working alongside both new and former colleagues to continue to develop the practice while delivering strategic solutions to our clients across various industries."

Ms. Gupta's return to the firm marks the eighth lawyer to return to Dechert as a partner since 2021, following Richard Pugh, Kathleen Mylod, Alon Goldberger, Sonia Gioseffi, Jon Burke, Steven Engel and Colin Sharpsmith.

Dechert's global IP practice is known for maximizing the commercial value of its clients' intellectual property. Its lawyers have extensive experience assisting companies with monetizing and extracting value from their IP portfolios, including managing strategic worldwide licensing campaigns and representing clients in both defensive and enforcement litigation around the world.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

