Patent Litigation Partner Returns to Dechert's Silicon Valley Office

News provided by

Dechert LLP

24 May, 2023, 13:25 ET

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Nisha Patel Gupta has returned to the firm as an intellectual property partner based in Silicon Valley. The addition of Ms. Gupta strengthens the firm's intellectual property capabilities in California and internationally. Ms. Gupta joins from Dechert client, LinkedIn.

Continue Reading
Nisha Patel Gupta
Nisha Patel Gupta

Ms. Gupta focuses her practice on IP litigation, with an emphasis on patent litigation matters. With a wealth of experience representing technology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in IP litigation suits as both plaintiffs and defendants, Ms. Gupta is well-versed in handling complex cases. Her in-depth technological experience spans a diverse range of electrical and mechanical fields, such as telecommunications, Internet platforms, computer architecture, fiber optics semiconductor devices / microfabrication, medical devices and telehealth systems.

Ms. Gupta's litigation expertise encompasses all aspects of trial and appellate practice in federal courts across the United States. Additionally, she has considerable experience prosecuting patents and managing post-grant matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including re-examination and inter partes review proceedings. Ms. Gupta re-joins us after working in-house at LinkedIn where she managed large-scale global litigation, which now allows her to offer a fresh business perspective and an understanding of the litigation experience from the client's point of view. Ms. Gupta received a B.S. from UC Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Jeff Plies, co-chair of Dechert's intellectual property group, said: "Nisha is an excellent intellectual property lawyer, with vast experience in handling complex patent litigation matters. Her experience will further enhance the firm's IP capabilities across various industries, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Dechert."

Commenting on her arrival, Ms. Gupta said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining Dechert's outstanding IP practice. I look forward to working alongside both new and former colleagues to continue to develop the practice while delivering strategic solutions to our clients across various industries."

Ms. Gupta's return to the firm marks the eighth lawyer to return to Dechert as a partner since 2021, following Richard Pugh, Kathleen Mylod, Alon Goldberger, Sonia Gioseffi, Jon Burke, Steven Engel and Colin Sharpsmith.

Dechert's global IP practice is known for maximizing the commercial value of its clients' intellectual property. Its lawyers have extensive experience assisting companies with monetizing and extracting value from their IP portfolios, including managing strategic worldwide licensing campaigns and representing clients in both defensive and enforcement litigation around the world.

About Dechert
Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

SOURCE Dechert LLP

Also from this source

Dechert verstärkt globale Private-Equity-Praxis mit Partner Kai Terstiege in München

Dechert berät IntegrityNext und seine Gesellschafter beim Investment von EQT Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.