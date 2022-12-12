Patent Litigator Jeffrey E. Danley Joins Bracewell's IP Team in Seattle

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Jeffrey E. Danley has joined the firm's intellectual property practice as a partner in the Seattle office. Danley most recently was a partner with Seed IP Law Group in Seattle.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "His extensive experience in IP litigation adds additional depth to our market-leading IP litigation practice and enhances our ability to serve the intellectual property needs of clients across various industries."

Danley represents companies in IP enforcement, defense and litigation matters across a range of technologies, including electronics and semiconductors, medical devices, software and internet, and telecommunications. He is a registered patent attorney whose practice encompasses all aspects of patent prosecution and IP litigation, including trade secrets and copyright matters. Danley was an associate in the Palo Alto offices of three international law firms before joining Seed IP in 2016, where he became a partner in 2021.

"I have known Jeff professionally for many years and look forward to working with him as a colleague," said Doug Stewart, managing partner of Bracewell's Seattle office and chair of the IP litigation practice. "Jeff's technical background and experience as a first-chair patent litigator further strengthens our ability to serve the growing IP needs of our clients."

Bracewell's intellectual property team advises US and non-US companies on a range of matters, including US patent, trade secret, trademark, and copyright litigation, patent and trademark prosecution, IP enforcement, international trademark clearance, anti-counterfeiting, domain name issues, and licensing. Through its understanding of technology — and by offering in-depth jury trial experience — Bracewell has earned a reputation for positioning clients for successful litigation outcomes at all levels.

"Bracewell is highly regarded, both nationally and locally in Seattle. I look forward to growing my practice and working with my new partners in serving the needs of the firm's existing clients," said Danley.

Danley graduated with highest honors from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1999 with a B.E.E. He earned a M.S. in electrical engineering from University of California, Berkeley in 2001, and graduated in 2005 with a J.D. from The UC Berkeley School of Law.

