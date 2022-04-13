Patent Promises Global FemTech Opportunity

Spermicide Uses Nanoparticles and Chemotaxis for Discreet, OTC Product

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT Research Partners has been granted US patent #11,298,375, Brady, et.al. for a contraceptive breakthrough targeting spermatozoa, the "weakest link" in reproduction. The patent was pro se filed and granted in 6 months at a fraught family planning moment, when Texas and other states have been further restricting and seeking to criminalize women's reproductive choices.

Patent combines chemotactic attractants and competitive stimulants with halo fullerenes to sever distal tails and immobilize spermatozoa. Illustration of spermatozoa relative to halogenated fullerene rupturing distal tail segment through millions of nano "collisions."

Lead inventor, Terry Earl Brady, asserted, "Unimpeded family planning requires a biologically neutral OTC contraceptive to erase the political narrative from the public sphere and restore reproductive rights to the individual's control and privacy. This invention addresses that need, offering a global opportunity in the FemTech space."

With barely 40% typically capable of fertilization, human sperm are the smallest cells in mammalian biology. As such, the distal segment of sperm tails approaches the same scale as nanoparticles; whereby, this invention employs chemotaxis and halogenated fullerenes, a form of nanoparticle, to harbor, sever and render them immotile.

The patent leverages other spermatozoa properties that include the chemotactic drivers that normally draw them to fertile ova - and their competitive response to ambient signals. The innovation includes the same molecules as those emitted by a fertile egg, so the sperm are "attracted" to the spermicide in the vaginal cul-de-sac instead of the uterine path to fertilization. In addition, a second chemotactic diversion in the formulation is based on molecules that mimic the presence of competitive sperm. The combined effect is to concentrate the spermatozoa and generate extreme agitation from a competitive stimulant – to harbor and sever them in the process while exposed to the halo fullerenes. Destruction of the distal segments immobilizes and thus destroys the sperm with millions of nano "collisions" from a few drops of the spermicide.

Based on UN projections, the annual incidence of heterosexual intercourse may be as high as 435 billion, worldwide. "With years of patent protection, even a fraction of this potential market represents an unparalleled opportunity for a universally acceptable, affordable method for a biologically neutral, safe, easy and effective contraceptive under a woman's control," said Anthony Dellinger, co-inventor and co-founder of AT Research Partners.

AT Research Partners is seeking a pharma or FemTech partner to help develop and manufacture the invention. Notably, the active ingredients for an individual lifetime supply of this innovation would fit in a teaspoon, and a year's manufacturing inventory for global distribution could be secured at a single facility.

About AT Research Partners:

AT Research Partners is affiliated with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN, UNC and A&T University, Greensboro, NC) and associated with Kepley BioSystems infectious disease and other impactful initiatives. AT advises a new view of academic curricula regarding intellectual property (IP) when taught at JSNN and STEM education more broadly (industry policy).

About this Patent:

US patent #11,298,375 is entitled, Halogenated fullerene functionalized as a biocidal and chemotactic spermicide to vaginally harbor and neutralize spermatozoa for use as a safe and effective contraceptive, Brady, et.al., also including, A. L. Dellinger, M.K.M. Goddard and K.B. Dellinger. Pro se filed and granted April 12, 2022.

Other inventions include a nanotechnology patent: #10,934,168, entitled: Synthetic, multifaceted halogenated, functionalized fullerenes for microbiocidal effects employing controlled contact for safe therapeutic and environmental utility; pro se filed and issued March 2, 2021, Brady, et.al.

Contact:

Anthony L. Dellinger, PhD – Principal

AT Research Partners

Phone: +1-703-675-0277

Email: [email protected]

Web: atresearchpartners.com

SOURCE AT Research Partners