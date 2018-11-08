Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied RMS its attempt to invalidate EMED's United States Patent No. 9,808,576

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMED is pleased to announce that its needle safety IP has prevailed despite competitor attempts to invalidate it when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied RMS's petition against the '576 patent, finding prior art did not invalidate the claims of EMED's '576 patent.

EMED has been a global innovator in the infusion technology market for decades. It has produced best-in-class needles since the 1990's and pioneered SCIG needle designs and infusion technology. EMED's safety needle patent has a priority date of 2008 and includes several issued patents.

Since the first issuance, RMS has attempted to invalidate EMED's patents using the Inter Partes Review (IPR) in order to avoid rightful claims of infringement of RMS's needle sets including but not limited to HIgHFlo sets.

Despite RMS's ongoing efforts spending millions of dollars in attempts at subterfuge and gaming the system, the recent Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision on November 2nd, 2018 ratifies EMED's safety needle IP:

Click Here to Review the Official Document

"Patent '576 includes claims that satisfy essential requirements of clinical use of needles and is available for licensing globally," said Paul Lambert, CEO of EMED Technologies Corporation.

For additional information about our patented devices, contact us at info@emedtc.com.

EMED continues to be focused on breakthrough innovations for SCIG

to optimize the patient experience.

EMED has invested millions of dollars in conducting R&D of novel devices for SCIG and will continue to take the lead globally. Our pipeline of infusion device platforms offers unique benefits to patients, clinicians and Ig manufacturers.

To learn more about EMED visit our website at www.emedtc.com.

