Patent Wine Company joins Scale Wine Group Portfolio

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Rinaldi and Eric Risch, founders and owners of Patent Wines, announce they have joined the prestigious portfolio of Scale Wine Group. One of the most veteran winemakers currently working in the Napa Valley, Tom has made some of the Napa's most iconic wines, beginning as the founding winemaker at Duckhorn Vineyards.

"I'm energized and thrilled to be joining the elite Scale Wine portfolio," says Tom, entering into his 48th vintage. "We are offered only a few chances in a lifetime to do something truly great, and I have certainly had my share. I enjoy keeping my hands dirty and my feet wet with our fun wine project."

"Few Winemakers have the portfolio that Tom has. An icon in Napa Valley, he is absolutely one of Napa's most legendary talents, and we are excited to have his wines be part of our portfolio," says Desmond Echavarrie, Master Sommelier and CEO of Scale Wine Group.

"Scale Wine Group is a natural fit for us," says Eric Risch, who manages day-to-day operations. "With a production of about 2,000 cases and growing, building a brand and connecting with our customers takes a lot of time and energy, and the team at Scale will enable us to extend and grow our reach nationally and globally."

About Scale Wine Group

Representing wines from California and beyond, Scale Wine Group maintains a portfolio of domestic and imported boutique wine brands, increasing their visibility across national and international markets. With a strong network of distribution partners and sommelier supporters throughout the country and abroad, Scale elevates wine brands and creates momentum in the wholesale market by building connections between respected winemakers and tastemakers. Based in downtown Napa, Scale Wine also offers a private Salon setting for experiencing a curated portfolio of small, family-owned producers, welcoming individuals and groups for tastings by appointment.

About Patent Wines

Patent Wines produces exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc wines of distinction & excellence from within Napa Valley nested AVAs. Throughout history, inventive ideas from passionate people and their relentless quest for excellence have exemplified the American Dream, and it certainly drives ours. Derived from over 48 harvests and lengthy experience and know-how, and paired with Bordeaux best practices, we make classic and authentic hand produced wines. Read more about Patent Wines in the Napa Valley Register.

For more information, visit www.patentwines.com and www.scalewine.com

