Patented MeSpoke Cited in Forbes as a Disruptor to Paid Media

Aug 11, 2020, 11:10 ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Danziger, American Affluent Senior Contributor at Forbes, wrote: "MeSpoke allows brands and retailers to reach and develop a loyal base of customers more effectively through everyday users championing their products and brand with no capital investment. In other words, MeSpoke is presenting both sides with a win-win solution." You can find the article Riding The Wave Of Social Commerce, MeSpoke Makes Retail Truly Consumer-Centric  in Forbes.

Snap | Tag | Convert
"We've said all along, paid media is not sustainable, and it does not create brand loyalty. Pamela's assessment of MeSpoke in her recent piece is spot on - earned media will disrupt paid," says, Sid K. Hasan Founder of MeSpoke.

About MeSpoke
MeSpoke's AI creates one-click user-generated shopping journeys. Our algorithms measure engagement and brand-loyalty based on logic, not follower counts. We connect fashion and beauty brands directly with their shoppers.

