Patented Snap Lock™ Pressed Tin Panels

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tin Ceilings, the leading manufacturer of designer tin panels, presents Snap Lock™ as a simplified solution for tin ceiling installations. Unlike other tin panels, American Tin Ceilings' Snap Lock panels feature a patented interlocking tongue and groove system that screws directly into most ceiling materials, including drywall and popcorn ceilings. Interlocking panels negate the need for a wood substrate, wood furring strips, and adhesive — simplifying the installation process.

Snap Lock panels are available in 31 patterns, with designs ranging from traditional to ornate to contemporary. The panels are available in over 50 colors, including hand-finished artisan colors. Panels are 2'x2' in size, and have a ASTM E 84-03b fire rating.

"Installing a tin ceiling usually requires building out a second ceiling made of wood substrate or a suspended ceiling grid," said Jonathan Barbee, Sales & Design Manager at American Tin Ceilings. "With Snap Lock, we offer a rewarding solution to homeowners, designers, and contractors who want to save time and money on a simplified tin ceiling installation."

Snap Lock is designed for both residential and commercial projects, including office buildings restaurants, and even cruise ships. The panels are available direct through AmericanTinCeilings.com, where prices start at $2.75 per square foot. For volume discounts, call (888) 231-7500.

About American Tin Ceilings:

American Tin Ceilings , a business of Renovation Brands, is the leading manufacturer of designer tin ceiling tiles in Bradenton, Florida. American Tin Ceilings offers an extensive selection of tin panels for ceilings, walls, retail accents, and backsplashes for residential and commercial applications. With high-quality finishes, diverse patterns, competitive pricing, quick shipping, design support, and personalized service, American Tin Ceilings is the preferred manufacturer of tin ceiling tiles internationally.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast-growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of ten specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

