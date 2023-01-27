Paterson All-City Festival Marks Paterson Music Project's 10th Anniversary

250 Children in Paterson Come Together to Perform and Celebrate the Paterson Music Project

PATERSON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first All-City Festival since 2007, the Paterson Music Project (PMP) is excited to collaborate with Paterson Public Schools to co-host over 250 students from 28 Paterson schools on Saturday, January 28 at John F. Kennedy High School, 61-127 Preakness Ave, Paterson. Thirty teaching artists and teachers from PMP and the Paterson Public Schools will instruct students in large ensemble rehearsals, sectionals, and collective composition. A free concert open to the public at 4:00 p.m. will feature all participating students performing in choir, band and orchestra, ending with a combined performance of the student-generated collective composition. This event is supported by PNC Bank.

The Paterson All-City Festival is especially meaningful as it marks the tenth anniversary of music-making at the Paterson Music Project. In 2013, PMP started at the Community Charter School of Paterson with 32 second graders and 3 teaching artists. This season, PMP began the school year with 500 students from over 20 different schools in Paterson and over 30 teaching artists. In the past decade, PMP has expanded from one site to three sites: the Community Charter School of Paterson, John P Holland Charter School, and Paterson Public School 16. It has also grown from a string ensemble to include band instruments, percussion, choir, and guitar. Students have successfully auditioned for and participated in national and international festivals, played under the baton of LA Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the YOLA National Festival in Los Angeles, and joined students and teaching artists from several international programs in Lisbon, Portugal.

As PMP continues its 10th season, we look forward to celebrating the wonderful accomplishments of current students while continuing to build a rich and diverse community of young musicians through the joy of ensemble playing. For all PMP anniversary events, visit WhartonArts.org.

