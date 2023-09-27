Paterson Police Department First in New Jersey to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Automated analytics will empower department to optimize officer training

PATERSON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , a leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that the Paterson (NJ) Police Department has signed on to use the company's sophisticated body camera data analysis platform to help improve law enforcement interactions with the public. The decision to contract with Truleo was made by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, which office oversees the municipal department through Officer in Charge (OIC), Isa M. Abbassi.

Truleo converts body camera videos into insights, designed to provide a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching Tweet this Police departments around the country review less than 1% of their body camera videos. Paterson PD will now review 100%.

Truleo uses artificial intelligence to process body camera videos for law enforcement agencies across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

The Paterson Police Department is the first police agency in the tri-state area to use this state- of-the-art technology to assist in standardization and accountability in review of police body worn camera video.

"We are proud to be working with the Paterson Police Department, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, and OIC Abbassi, who share our mission to put public safety and community service as the highest priority of any law enforcement agency," said Truleo CEO and co-founder Anthony Tassone. "We've seen how our technology can positively impact law enforcement agencies across the country, and we are looking forward to seeing the difference it makes for the department and citizens in Paterson."

Police agencies that use this advanced technology can save valuable time in reviewing footage. Truleo's technology analyzes the footage automatically, even separating out civilian and officer language. Truleo addresses issues of civilian privacy through a set of capabilities known as Responsible Transcription™, using several layers of protection such as auto-redaction of personally identifiable civilian data (PII) and filtering out civilian speech.

"We are making good on our promise to bring in cutting edge technologies to assist us in improving our ability to deliver the accountability, professionalism, and customer service that the residents of Paterson demand," said Abbassi. "We are looking forward to utilizing Truleo's body worn camera technology as a critical tool to evaluate officer conduct during professional interactions."

Truleo can convert all of a department's body camera videos into searchable insights, designed to provide a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching. This conversion saves a sergeant's time and creates a more efficient performance review process.

Truleo is currently being implemented in dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country, where it is having a significant impact. One department in California, for example, reported a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology.

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

