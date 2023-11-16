Pates Market to grow by USD 97.83 million from 2023 to 2028; The growth of the organized retail sector to boost market growth - Technavio

16 Nov, 2023, 02:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pates market is expected to grow by USD 97.83 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 1.69% during the forecast period. The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the pates market. However, factors such as the need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product type (chicken, fish, duck, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).
Key Segment Analysis
- The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Physical outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores are also offline distribution channels. The two leading offline distribution channels are organized retail, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, making it easy for consumers to purchase pate. They are also allowed to choose a variety of products and packaging. As a result of this proximity factor, some consumers are inclined to buy from convenience stores instead of hypermarkets and supermarkets.
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing consumer base, particularly for the younger generation, has led to rising consumption of pate in Europe. Due to its busy lifestyle, the working population in Europe is increasingly turning away from traditional meals and opting for prepared food like pates. In addition, consumers are increasingly aware of the choices they make about food and options that reflect their own health goals.
Company Insights
The pates market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Alexian Pate and Specialty Meats, Argeta, Braehead Foods, Deliola, HONEYWELLS FARM SHOP, Hopwells, Jean Henaff SAS, Kinsale Bay Food Co., LOCAL FERMENT CO., Morrow Foods, Patchwork Traditional Foods, Podravka d.d., RougiE, Setra Group, Tesco Plc, Tiki pets, Tom and Ollie, Waitrose and Partners, and William Jackson Food Group Ltd.
|
Pates Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.69%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 97.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
1.35
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
