PATH and tentree Unveil a Limited-Edition Refillable Bottled Water that Plants 10 Trees with Every Purchase

"By teaming up with tentree as a Planet Partner, our two brands are toasting to a better future with more trees and less plastic," said Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-Founder of PATH. "One refillable bottle plants 10 trees; it doesn't get any easier than that to support the planet for Earth Day and beyond. We hope people keep reusing their tentree x PATH bottles year-round as a way to remember their positive impact on the planet."

PATH designed the first bottled water intended to be refilled again and again instead of contributing more single-use waste that is polluting the Earth, especially plastic. The lightweight yet sturdy aluminum bottles are filled with purified still water and feature a minimalistic design to encourage reuse. PATH bottles are made to be refilled but can also be 100 percent recycled as they are made of aluminum. The limited-edition tentree x PATH bottles boast an earthy green color similar to some of the tentree apparel.

"PATH's unique co-branding platform allows us to team up with other brands to create custom bottle designs, and we're especially proud of our partnership with tentree since it gives back to the Earth tenfold," adds Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-Founder of PATH.

The tentree x PATH bottles are on pre-sale now and will ship at the end of April. The limited-edition bottles will only be available until sold out, with the goal of 100,000 trees planted.

About tentree

tentree is an earth-first lifestyle apparel brand whose mission is to plant 1 billion trees by 2030 to drastically reduce climate change. Every tentree purchase has a purpose: for each item sold, the company and its partners plant ten trees somewhere around the world. With over 54 million trees planted to date, tentree is becoming the most environmentally progressive sustainable apparel brand on the planet. For more information, visit tentree.com or follow on Instagram @tentree

About PATH

PATH is the first 100% refillable and recyclable bottled water in a premium aluminum bottle. Infinitely reusable, PATH bottles are a sustainable and affordable solution to end the single-use plastic water bottle crisis. PATH's Still, Sparkling, and Alkaline water are available in 20 oz. and 25 oz. refillable aluminum bottles, all retailing for under $3. Easily accessible, PATH is available on drinkpath.com , Amazon, and over 20,000 retailers worldwide. Follow the PATH journey on Instagram @pathwater .

