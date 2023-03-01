"Path from Pre-K to College" Sweepstakes Will Award Four Georgia Pre-K Students with Money for College

Families Can Enter Through March 31 for a Chance to Win

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes is now open, and Georgia parents, grandparents and guardians with pre-k-aged children have the opportunity to win money for college simply by entering. The sweepstakes, held by Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), will award four children across the state with $1,529 each for their education.

"Four lucky children will win money for their college savings, and we hope this will be the catalyst for many Georgia families to begin saving for college. Saving small amounts over time can help build a solid financial foundation for higher education pursuits," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley.

Winners will be chosen in four regions of the state–Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. The winner's Pre-K program will also win $1,529.

"Again this year, I encourage families of children enrolled in Georgia's Pre-K Program to enter the Pre-K to College Sweepstakes sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "It is not too early for families to start investing in their children's college or workforce dreams, and winning this sweepstakes could be a perfect first step. Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan helps ensure that students have the resources to pursue the academic or career paths of their choice."

Parents, legal guardians or grandparents with children enrolled in one of Georgia's Pre-K Programs for the 2022-2023 school year may submit entries online between March 1-31, 2023. For more details and Official Rules, visit www.path2college529.com/PreK . Winners will be randomly selected from the entrants.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

No purchase necessary to enter Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Deadline for entry is March 31st. Sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early care and Learning.

To learn more about Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, is the distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan.

