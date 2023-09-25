PATH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead UiPath Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against UiPath Inc. ("UiPath" or the "Company") (NYSE: PATH).

Class Period: April 21, 2021 – March 30, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their UiPath investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to the IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting the Company's revenue and ARR metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding the Company's margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (2) that UiPath's actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in the market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by the Company; (3) that UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (4) that UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of lowcode automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft's Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath's products and services; (5) that UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with the Company's partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

