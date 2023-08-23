PATH Launches Limited Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Bottles in Partnership with Paramount Consumer Products

New Refillable Aluminum TMNT Bottles Are Available Exclusively at Target Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATH , a leading refillable and recyclable aluminum bottled water brand, has announced the launch of two limited edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem bottles in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. The bottles are available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

PATH’s New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bottles in Partnership with Paramount Consumer Products

The 16.9 fl oz aluminum bottles are BPA free and contain ultra-purified still water with added electrolytes and a balanced 7.5 pH. Individual bottles will be sold for $1.99 and are 100% recyclable and refillable. The launch comes just in time to celebrate the new feature film from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theaters now.

PATH has been a trailblazer in the recyclable and reusable packaging movement and has continued to make an impact in the fight to end single use plastic through co-branded partnerships. Additionally, the brand aims to make sustainability and hydration fun for parents and kids with their limited edition character bottle designs.

"In response to rising consumer demand for sustainable solutions, we're proud to partner with like-minded brands to create innovative products that reflect cultural trends," said PATH's Co-Founder and CEO, Shadi Bakour. "With Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem joining forces with PATH, we're witnessing an exciting convergence of pop culture and environmental responsibility."

Since their inception, PATH has saved over 350 million single use plastic bottles from oceans and landfills. On average, consumers refill their PATH bottles up to 7 times, making PATH an affordable, sleek, and sustainable way to consume water.

About PATH Water:

PATH is a leader in sustainable CPG packaging with the first refillable and 100% recyclable bottled water packaged in a sleek, sturdy, BPA-free aluminum bottle. The most effective form of sustainability is reusability, making PATH's bottled water the most sustainable option for consumers. Since its launch in 2015, PATH has been on a mission to end single-use plastic by changing consumer behavior and teaching others to protect the environment with a simple lifestyle change encouraging them to #refillit. The core lineup includes Still, Alkaline, and Sparkling, sold in 20 oz and 25 oz bottles retailing for $2.49 - $3.50 per bottle. Brimming with unique features above and beyond industry standards, PATH bottles are convenient, affordable, and benefit the planet.

The brand is available in 55,000 retail doors nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, CVS, and Sprouts, with continued expansion internationally. PATH has been able to expand its footprint beyond retail due to the nature of its unique kind. It's available in many other channels that include travel, fitness, national parks, hospitality, healthcare, education, and more. PATH has over 300 co-branded partners, including One Hotel, Fabletics, Orange Theory Fitness, and State Farm, through their "Partnering to Save The Planet" program.

To learn more about PATH, visit drinkpathwater.com and check them out on Instagram @pathwater .

About Paramount Consumer Products:

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 310.734.7834

[email protected]

SOURCE PATH