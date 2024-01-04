PATH Maintains Effective Operating Controls According to SOC 1 Report

News provided by

PATH Alliance, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 11:48 ET

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PATH Alliance, Inc. (PATH) announces it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 2 compliance, a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this compliance demonstrates how PATH safeguards customer data and maintains effective operating controls. The examination was performed by Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the nation.

"Our customers trust us to manage large amounts of data and high-volume complex transactions and relationships, a responsibility we take very seriously," said Jerry Laval, President of PATH. "We pride ourselves in meeting and exceeding the toughest operating effectiveness and reporting standards in the industry, and this certification is yet another testament of PATH's commitment to providing the most secure and effective group self-insurance administration services in the market." 

The completion of the SOC 1 Type 2 examination typifies PATH's commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest quality services are provided to their customers. The examination specifically reviews group administration services, financial reporting controls, customer service processes, regulatory compliance reporting and filing timeliness.

The examination and findings independently confirm PATH meets AICPA's rigorous trust services criteria for effective internal controls and processes to insure each of these areas are accurate and managed with integrity.

"Data accuracy and security is a top priority at PATH, and we are continually implementing, monitoring, and updating our platform and processes to ensure the strictest adherence to all industry regulations, security standards, and best practices," added Jon Wroten, Senior Vice President at PATH. "We chose to pursue the SOC 1 Type 2 audit to provide our customers with a thorough and transparent look at our process controls, giving them even more confidence in the strength of our group self-insurance administration services."

ABOUT PATH

PATH provides self-insurance and group administration services throughout California. We are California based and all we do is California Self-Insurance. PATH provides complete group administration services including financial reporting, underwriting, member services, regulatory compliance, and marketing services for its many self-insured group clients and their members.

Contact: 
Jon Wroten, MBA CPP
Senior Vice President
916-367-8544
[email protected]

SOURCE PATH Alliance, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.