Path Master Expands Security Products With Intelligent Locks

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Master, Inc. is now distributing security locks to public sector customers through an agreement with longtime supplier Econolite, the leader in one-stop-shop traffic management solutions.

The deal positions Path Master as the sole Econolite distributor of the Medeco XT Traffic Cabinet Lock in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The Medeco XT Traffic Cabinet Lock Helps Eliminate Cabinet Tampering ? Provides 24/7 Accountability and Access Control

"The ability to offer a real solution to address traffic cabinet security, as well as control of accessibility, will assist our customers with this growing concern," said Scott Morse, Systems and Business Development Manager at Path Master. "Medeco locks enable us to give a cost-effective solution with a high-quality product."

The locks enhance public safety by utilizing intelligent technology that defends against security breaches aimed at traffic cabinets, which protect sensitive equipment that operates intersections.

Medeco XT Traffic Cabinet Lock features include:

No modifications to existing hardware, easy retrofitting

Wireless operation — power provided by key

Less than five-minute installation

Stainless steel shell allows outdoor/indoor use

2,000 audit events

Unauthorized key list

The latest development builds on a 15-year relationship of Path Master distributing Econolite products and traffic control equipment to public sector agencies in an ongoing effort to enhance safety, increase mobility, and improve quality of life.

"Path Master shares with us an unwavering commitment to provide best-in-class security solutions for the transportation agencies we serve, and we are thrilled that Path Master has added Econolite's cabinet lock security option to their portfolio of offerings," said Jim Madden, Director, Eastern Sales at Econolite.

About Path Master, Inc.

Since 1976, Path Master, Inc. has provided innovative products and services to the traffic industry. The company works with city, county, and state governments throughout Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania to integrate Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology into smart city projects. All Path Master solutions are backed with first-class technical support from its in-house staff and team of field engineers. Visit www.pathmasterinc.com for more information.

