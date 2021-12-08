Path of Life Announces Increased Distribution Into Portland and Seattle Safeway Locations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Safeway shoppers! Grocery shopping just got a little more simple. Path of Life , makers of heat-it-and-eat-it, frozen quinoa, rice, veggie and oatmeal blends, is excited to announce their expansion into over 320 Safeway stores across the Portland and Seattle region.

Customers in the Seattle region will be able to purchase the following Path of Life products from their local Safeway:

Path of Life's Quinoa & Kale, Cilantro Lime Rice, and Mediterranean Quinoa Blends

Meanwhile, Safeway customers in the Portland region will be able to purchase the following products:

All Path of Life products are plant-based and made from simple, wholesome grains, veggies, and fruits that are individually quick frozen to lock in freshness, flavor, and nutrients. Certified Gluten-Free and non-GMO Project Verified, consumers with food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food will enjoy Path of Life blends.

"The Path of Life team is very excited to offer Seattle and Portland shoppers our delicious grain blends," said Audrea Fulton , Senior Vice President of Growth at Path of Life. "In a time when both frozen and plant-based foods have increased in popularity, we want to continue offering our customers – new and existing – convenient meal solutions that don't feel like a compromise."

With this increased distribution, Path of Life products will now be available at over 5,400 stores across the country. Nationally, across channels, Path of Life is the #11 Natural Frozen Entrée & Vegetable brand (#10 excluding Private Label) and has become one of the fastest growing brands in the category*. While most other top brands have seen losses in the last 12 weeks, Path of Life continues to thrive.

The Live Simple brand has a lot of exciting things in store for 2022. To keep up with the latest news, recipes and product launches from the brand, visit their website at www.pathoflife.com or @pathoflifebrand on Instagram.

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is the number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Jakush

[email protected]

(630) 359-1827

SOURCE Path of Life