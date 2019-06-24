Path of Life Brand to Unveil New Rice Blends at Summer Fancy Food Show

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life, known for their gourmet quinoa and cauliflower blend side dishes, is excited to announce the addition of three rice blends to their product line at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 3923 to sample their Ancient Grains & Seed Blend, Cilantro Lime Rice Blend, and Saffron Rice Blend.

Path of Life's Cilantro Lime Blend Path of Life's Saffron Rice Blend

In advance of the launch, Ashley Collins, brand manager with Path of Life, explained that each new blend was developed with a focus on flavor and texture. "Ancient Grain & Seed Blend has pumpkin seeds, which really tie together the grain mix and add a nice crunch. Saffron Rice Blend mixes in saffron and turmeric for amazing flavor, aroma and color. Cilantro Lime Rice Blend is a twist on the classic side, as we've added red bell peppers and fire roasted corn to really amp up the flavor."

As with all Path of Life blends, they are made from clean and simple ingredients, and are ready to serve in under 5 minutes. Each new offering will be available at an MSRP of $3.99.

"The Summer Fancy Food Show is the perfect environment to launch the new products," Collins noted. "We think these new recipes are a terrific evolution of what we do really well. These truly are specialty foods and Path of Life is a proud member of the Specialty Food Association. We are looking forward to our third year attending the Summer Fancy Food Show."

The announcement underscores Path of Life's passion for celebrating sides, staying true to their core mission: "Live simple… Grown simple — simple ingredients, simple preservation and simple to prepare."

You can visit Path of Life and sample these new sides at Booth 3923. Be sure to follow @pathoflifebrand on social and mention them with the hashtag #celebratesides.

The Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest specialty food industry event in North America, will be held from June 23-25, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located at 655 West 34th Street, New York. For more information, please visit www.specialtyfood.com.

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, our family owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat for almost five years. While taste is our number one priority, all our products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflifebrand.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Thomas

224.234.5232

216872@email4pr.com

SOURCE Path of Life

Related Links

https://pathoflifebrand.com

