Path of Life is Expanding into New Retail Locations Across the U.S.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food aisle used to be an underrated section at the grocery store, but not anymore! As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to roll across the U.S., consumers are limiting their in-person grocery shopping and frozen and shelf-stable foods have become essential — again. As of March 2020, the American Frozen Foods Institute reported that the frozen food industry has seen double-digit dollar sales increases for 25 weeks straight.

Path of Life's Cilantro Lime Rice Blend at Jewel-Osco

Path of Life , makers of plant-based, frozen quinoa, rice and veggie blends, is no exception, as the brand has experienced double-digit sales growth from this time last year. This momentous growth has catapulted them to the number 12 spot across naturally positioned Frozen Entrées & Vegetables, making them one of the fastest growing brands across channels according to SPINS 12-week data ending 10/04/2020.

With this accelerated growth, the Live Simple brand is making their products more widely available at several grocery retailers across the United States.

Expanding their retail distribution, select Path of Life products will now be available at Safeway locations across Northern California and Hawaii. The brand will also be expanding its current presence in Safeway subsidiaries including Randalls, Tom Thumb, Albertsons in the Southern Texas region and select Shaw's in the Northeast. Additionally, Path of Life has announced they are scaling up their partnership with Jewel-Osco to make their latest Cilantro Lime Rice Blend available to consumers in the Chicagoland area.

"We are very excited to have a key partner like Jewel adding Cilantro Lime Rice Blend to their frozen set. We're confident this blend will be a new favorite must-have frozen item for their consumers because it's convenient, delicious, and made with high quality ingredients – just like all our other products. Jewel-Osco customers should be on the lookout for the Cilantro Lime Rice Blend, available now just in time for the holidays," said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales.

Earlier this year, Path of Life partnered with Yin Yang Naturals , a food brokerage firm, and hired Blake Zimmerman as their director of brand sales, both in an effort to grow the brand's distribution, SKU dominance and retail presence across the country.

"With Yin Yang's existing relationships, industry insight, and understanding of how to navigate large grocery chains, we've been able to expand our brand's presence much more quickly than we could have done on our own. Blake's background in retail and developing strategies to grow brands has been very valuable to the Path of Life team," said Fulton.

To keep the momentum going, the brand plans to expand their plant-based offerings beyond savory side dishes. To keep up with the latest news, recipes and product launches from the Live Simple brand, visit their website at www.pathoflife.com or @pathoflifebrand on Instagram.

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is the number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com .

