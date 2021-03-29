Path of Life Launches New Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with Path of Life's new product launch, it's about to become the best time of the day, too. Path of Life , the family-focused frozen foods brand, announced a new line of organic steel cut instant oatmeal to expand on its existing options of accessible, convenient, and high-quality dishes in the frozen foods aisle.

Path of Life's Organic Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oatmeal and Organic Berry Steel Cut Oatmeal

Available in two different flavor varieties, the new Path of Life steel cut oats are combined with delicious fruits and are gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, and plant-based. Most importantly, the new steel cut oats meet the strict requirements of the USDA's National Organic Program. Made from simple, wholesome, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, this new steel cut oatmeal line stays true to the brand's Live Simple motto.

"We noticed that there was a lack of better-for-you, convenient breakfast items in the freezer aisle, so we wanted to provide consumers with an option that not only tastes good but left them feeling good," said Audrea Fulton, Vice President of Sales at Path of Life. "We're all about clean and simple ingredients and this breakfast line is no exception. We are delighted to bring our clean and simple meal solutions to a whole new category."

The new Organic Steel Cut Oats will be available at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide in the following varieties:

Organic Berry Steel Cut Oatmeal: A berry yummy blend of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, organic blueberries, and organic raspberries.

A yummy blend of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, organic blueberries, and organic raspberries. Organic Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oatmeal: An apple-solutely delicious combination of organic cooked oats, organic apple puree concentrate, and organic apples.

Aiming to provide consumers with an easy and effortless way to start their day, each cup is under 200 calories, contains 0g trans fat, and zero added sugars. Both steel cut oatmeal flavors contain two servings and will retail for $5.99.

Path of Life quinoa, rice, and now oat-based products can be found in the frozen aisle at a store near you. For more information or to keep up with the brand, please visit www.pathoflife.com or follow them on Instagram at @pathoflifebrand .

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes and meals that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com .

