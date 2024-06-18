Path2Response Named MarTech Outlook's "Company of the Year" for Revolutionizing Direct Mail Marketing

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Path2Response, a leading data cooperative specializing in targeted direct mail solutions, has been named MarTech Outlook's "Company of the Year." This prestigious award recognizes Path2Response's innovative approach to revitalizing direct mail campaigns, leveraging cutting-edge data and technology to deliver unparalleled results for brands and non-profits.

Path2Response's suite of solutions provides a comprehensive toolkit for driving customer acquisition, retention, and revenue growth.

In their recent feature article, MarTech Outlook highlighted Path2Response's approach to providing the fuel to direct mail campaigns with highly effective, data-driven custom audiences. Path2Response identifies and targets consumers primed for engagement and conversion by combining real-time online browsing behavior with offline purchasing data.

"We are honored to be recognized by MarTech Outlook as Company of the Year," said Brian Rainey, Founder and CEO of Path2Response. "This award validates our commitment to innovation and our mission to help brands unlock the full potential of direct mail in today's digital age."

Path2Response's suite of solutions, including Path2Acquisition, Path2Advantage, Path2Ignite, and Path2Contact, provides a comprehensive toolkit for driving customer acquisition, retention, and revenue growth.

Key highlights from the MarTech Outlook article include:

Path2Response's data cooperative model aggregates billions of consumer data points for unparalleled insights.

Their commitment to data quality updating their database five times a week to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Success stories from brands like an eco-friendly women's clothing company and a specialty footwear brand demonstrate the significant ROI and growth achieved through Path2Response's solutions.

The company's unique ability to turn "orphan" emails into actionable marketing leads.

With its innovative technology, data-driven approach, and proven track record, Path2Response is revolutionizing the direct mail industry and paving the way for a more targeted, effective, and personalized marketing future.

About Path2Response:

Path2Response is a data cooperative that creates custom-developed audiences for brands and nonprofits. The company's innovative solutions leverage cutting-edge technology and vast consumer insights to drive customer acquisition, retention, and growth.

About MarTech Outlook:

MarTech Outlook is a leading publication covering the latest trends and innovations in marketing technology. The magazine's annual "Company of the Year" award recognizes the most innovative and impactful companies in the martech space.

Contact: Amye King, Marketing Director [email protected]

SOURCE Path2Response