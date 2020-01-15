Pathagoras™, innovative document assembly/automation software, releases version 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Software Products of Virginia, LLC, maker of Pathagoras™ brand document assembly/document automation software (www.pathagoras.com), is pleased to announce the latest release of its flagship product, Pathagoras (v.2020). This version features new Interview and Document Logic tools which allow multiple comparators and insertion of unlimited clauses using cascading selections. 'All', 'One' and 'Not' logic enhances the user's ability to make conditional selections with a minimum of setup and programming requirements.

A free 90-day trial of the most current release of Pathagoras is available at www.pathagoras.com.

Founded in 1991, Innovative Software Products of Virginia has provided law offices and other disciplines an easy to teach and easy to implement approach to document automation. Its principal product, Pathagoras is an automated document assembly solution that operates as an add-in to Microsoft® Word (all versions, 2007 thru 365/2019. PCs). With its unique 'plain-text' and 'no-hidden codes' approach, Pathagoras lets the end user create variables and conditional text blocks using simple straight from the keyboard markups. Its unique two-click 'DropDown Lists' for insertion of building-block text, along with many other high-end document assembly and automation tools, allows quick production and personalization of any kind of document.

Contact: Roy H. Lasris

Phone: (757) 877-2244

Fax: (757) 874-7300

SOURCE Pathagoras

Related Links

https://www.pathagoras.com

