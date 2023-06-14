PathAI Announces New Executive Appointment to Drive Commercial Growth of Biopharma Partnerships, Lab Capabilities, and Clinical Innovation

News provided by

PathAI

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Matt Grow joins as President of Biopharma and Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered pathology tools to advance precision medicine, today announced that Matt Grow has joined as president of biopharma and chief business officer. The role will support PathAI's expanding biopharma commercial organization with a focus on the company's growing algorithm product suite and end-to-end clinical trial service offering for biopharma partners across all stages of drug development.

With more than 20 years of experience in biopharma business development, Grow brings a wealth of expertise to PathAI. Prior to joining PathAI, he held key leadership roles at PPD and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as senior vice president, global head of biopharma business development and was instrumental in driving growth and building strategic partnerships in the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join the PathAI team as president of biopharma and chief business officer," said Andy Beck, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of PathAI. "His deep expertise in biopharma business development and commercial operations will be instrumental in driving growth and building strategic partnerships. We look forward to his leadership and contributions to the company's success."

As a strategic partner to the CEO and executive team, Grow will lead and manage the overall strategic direction and operations of PathAI's BioPharma division, including business development, marketing and sales, and the BioPharma Lab operations.

"I have been supporting biopharma in this industry for over twenty years and I am energized by the PathAI end-to-end portfolio and how the technology is advancing drug development. I am thrilled to be joining such a strong team," Grow said. "PathAI's services and products are very impressive and address key pain points that customers face in clinical development by unlocking value, accuracy, and repeatability for late stage clinical trials and patients. As the portfolio continues to evolve, PathAI is strengthening its position to address the precise needs of each customer throughout the drug development spectrum. My goal is to ensure that we do this most effectively."

About PathAI
PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company to provide comprehensive precision pathology solutions from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and diagnostic use. Rigorously trained and validated with data from more than 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models can be leveraged to optimize the analysis of patient samples to improve efficiency and accuracy of pathology interpretation, as well as to better gauge therapeutic efficacy and accelerate drug development for complex diseases. 

PathAI, which is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory in Memphis, TN, is proud to have a team of 600+ innovative thinkers from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com.

Media Contact
Maggie Naples
SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications
[email protected]
(401) 490-700

SOURCE PathAI

Also from this source

PathAI and ConcertAI Partner to Create First-in-Class Histopathology and Clinical Real-World Data Solutions

PathAI to Present on AI-based Models to Advance Tumor Analysis and Oncology Drug Development at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.