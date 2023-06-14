PathAI Announces New Executive Appointment to Drive Commercial Growth of Biopharma Partnerships, Lab Capabilities, and Clinical Innovation

Matt Grow joins as President of Biopharma and Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered pathology tools to advance precision medicine, today announced that Matt Grow has joined as president of biopharma and chief business officer. The role will support PathAI's expanding biopharma commercial organization with a focus on the company's growing algorithm product suite and end-to-end clinical trial service offering for biopharma partners across all stages of drug development.

With more than 20 years of experience in biopharma business development, Grow brings a wealth of expertise to PathAI. Prior to joining PathAI, he held key leadership roles at PPD and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as senior vice president, global head of biopharma business development and was instrumental in driving growth and building strategic partnerships in the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join the PathAI team as president of biopharma and chief business officer," said Andy Beck, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of PathAI. "His deep expertise in biopharma business development and commercial operations will be instrumental in driving growth and building strategic partnerships. We look forward to his leadership and contributions to the company's success."

As a strategic partner to the CEO and executive team, Grow will lead and manage the overall strategic direction and operations of PathAI's BioPharma division, including business development, marketing and sales, and the BioPharma Lab operations.

"I have been supporting biopharma in this industry for over twenty years and I am energized by the PathAI end-to-end portfolio and how the technology is advancing drug development. I am thrilled to be joining such a strong team," Grow said. "PathAI's services and products are very impressive and address key pain points that customers face in clinical development by unlocking value, accuracy, and repeatability for late stage clinical trials and patients. As the portfolio continues to evolve, PathAI is strengthening its position to address the precise needs of each customer throughout the drug development spectrum. My goal is to ensure that we do this most effectively."

About PathAI

PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company to provide comprehensive precision pathology solutions from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and diagnostic use. Rigorously trained and validated with data from more than 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models can be leveraged to optimize the analysis of patient samples to improve efficiency and accuracy of pathology interpretation, as well as to better gauge therapeutic efficacy and accelerate drug development for complex diseases.

PathAI, which is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory in Memphis, TN, is proud to have a team of 600+ innovative thinkers from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com.

