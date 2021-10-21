PathAI Welcomes Two New Executives as it Strengthens its Biopharma Business Leadership Team

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered technology, announces that Saumya Pant, Ph.D., joins PathAI as Vice President, Laboratory Strategy and Operations to lead the newly formed PathAI biopharma laboratory business and Jiayi Hao joins as Vice President to lead the overall Biopharma Business Strategy and Operations teams.

"We are pleased to welcome Jiayi and Saumya to the PathAI Biopharma leadership team," said Mike Montalto, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President of PathAI's Biopharma Business. "Their respective experience in commercializing innovative AI-based products and leading large-scale biomarker laboratories within the biopharmaceutical industry is a potent combination and will drive PathAI's vision of end-to-end pathology offerings." As PathAI continues to invest in AI technology and expand services through its recent acquisition of Poplar Labs, Saumya Pant and Jiayi Hao will support the growth and development of PathAI's Biopharma Business Unit across translational research, clinical trial services, and companion diagnostic development.

Saumya Pant joins PathAI as VP of Biopharma Lab Strategy and Operations, where she will be responsible for establishing a full complement of tissue-based laboratory testing platforms and integrating PathAI's digital and AI capabilities within PathAI's newly formed biopharma laboratory business, which has been enabled by the recent acquisition of Poplar Healthcare. Prior to PathAI, Saumya built and led translational and clinical genomics at Bristol Myers Squibb over the last 7 years. She began her career in diagnostics as the genomics diagnostic leader at Merck after having completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Roche. She is widely considered an expert in the application of genomics and NGS to CDx development and translational medicine.

Jiayi Hao joins PathAI as VP of Strategy and Operations for PathAI's Biopharma business. In this role Jiayi will expand capabilities across marketing, sales enablement, and strategic operations to align PathAI's product offerings to the needs of biopharmaceutical partners. Prior to PathAI, Jiayi worked at Flatiron Health, where he was a member of the Life Sciences leadership team, and spent nearly a decade in management consulting, most recently at McKinsey, where he advised biopharma clients on R&D strategy and operating model design, and previously at IQVIA (fka IMS Consulting Group), where he developed global pricing & market access strategies for clients' novel therapeutics.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI's platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

