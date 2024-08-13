RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company in the late stages of developing treatments for kidney disease, today announced it has appointed Bastian Dehmel, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Dehmel will assume responsibility for clinical operations, clinical affairs, clinical sciences, data management/biometrics, and product drug safety. He will report to Neal Fowler, Pathalys CEO, and will serve on the Senior Leadership Team.

Pathalys Pharma Appoints Dr. Bastian Dehmel as Chief Medical Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Bastian as Pathalys' Chief Medical Officer," said Neal Fowler. "Throughout his career, Bastian has demonstrated exceptional clinical development leadership, and we are confident that his wealth of experience and deep understanding of calcimimetic clinical research and operations will play a crucial role in advancing our lead asset, upacicalcet, towards a successful clinical and regulatory outcome."

Dr. Dehmel brings 20 years of global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience, spanning all phases of drug development, clinical operations, biostatistics, and regulatory across multiple therapeutic areas and international markets. He joins Pathalys from Oculis S.A. where he served as Chief Development Officer. Previously, Dr. Dehmel served as Chief Medical Officer of OxThera AB and prior to that had roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen, last serving as Global Development Executive Medical Director.

Dr. Dehmel added, "I am honored to join the leadership team at Pathalys at a very important time in the company's history. As demonstrated by the tremendous progress Pathalys has made with the phase 3 program for upacicalcet, this company is driven and focused on their mission of transforming patient lives. I sincerely look forward being a part of this team and contributing to its efforts to bring upacicalcet to dialysis patients in need"

Dr. Dehmel holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Free University Berlin Medical School and received his clinical training in Internal Medicine at Charité University in Berlin, Germany.

ABOUT PATHALYS PHARMA

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. is a private, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of multiple advanced therapeutics that address unmet needs in the management of ESKD. Pathalys' initial asset is upacicalcet, a novel calcimimetic with the potential to improve the treatment of SHPT in hemodialysis patients. Beyond upacicalcet, Pathalys continues to identify other high priority needs and potential solutions for patients with ESKD. Pathalys was co-founded by Catalys Pacific and DaVita Venture Group and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

For more information about Pathalys, please visit pathalys.com.

SOURCE Pathalys Pharma