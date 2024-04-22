PATHBUILDERS GRADUATES 35th ACHIEVA® CLASS

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathbuilders celebrated its 35th Achieva cohort with a program featuring recognition of powerful mentoring experiences and an inspiring keynote by Kathy Waller, who leads the Atlanta Committee for Progress. Waller retired from The Coca-Cola Company as EVP and Chief Financial Officer in 2019 and now serves as a board director for both publicly-traded and non-profit organizations; she encouraged the graduates to be the owner of their own stories.

"Accelerating women's advancement across different industries and companies is changing the landscape of executive leadership," says Helene Lollis, CEO of Pathbuilders. "Our vision is 'ready and capable women influencing every table where decisions are made,' and Achieva is a critical component in equipping women to earn their seats!"

Achieva is a 12-month development experience leveraging mentoring to position high-potential female leaders to drive strategic execution, navigate culture and politics, and build executive presence in their organizations and across the broader community. It uniquely combines one-on-one senior-level mentoring, powerful peer relationships, and a customized curriculum of workshops.

"We partner with companies that invest in developing women leaders as a strategic imperative. The right Mentor can have an outsized impact on a woman's career trajectory, it's fantastic to see Achieva alumnae thrive in their organizations," notes Lollis.

Our graduates represent these forward-thinking organizations:

Assurant, AT&T, Chick-fil-A, Comcast, Comcast Business, Cox Automotive Inc., Cox Enterprises, Cricket Wireless, Equifax, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Gas South, Genuine Parts Company, Lendmark Financial Services, MEAG Power, Mueller Water Products, Novelis, OFS, Option 1 Partners, Printpack, RaceTrac, Roper Technologies Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Selig Enterprises Inc., Slalom, Syensqo, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, WestRock Company, White Cap, and YKK.

Pathbuilders has a rich history of advancing women in leadership. Since 1995, more than 6,000 women from hundreds of organizations have graduated from truly unique cross-company experiences, designed for the four key levels in women's careers.

Insignia ℠ : Entry-level women learning how business works -- establishing credibility, developing self-awareness, learning to set priorities and deliver results.

Entry-level women learning how business works -- establishing credibility, developing self-awareness, learning to set priorities and deliver results. Percepta ® : Emerging leaders learning to think broadly, manage others and make conscious choices –working cross-functionally and driving their careers.

: Emerging leaders learning to think broadly, manage others and make conscious choices –working cross-functionally and driving their careers. Achieva ® : Mid-level leaders on the path to the C-suite – learning to navigate politics, build executive presence, and move the most critical initiatives forward.

Mid-level leaders on the path to the C-suite – learning to navigate politics, build executive presence, and move the most critical initiatives forward. Inspiria®: Senior executives positioning themselves for maximum impact – envisioning and creating cultures where others can achieve extraordinary success.

